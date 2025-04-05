Kenan Thompson is already the longest-serving cast member in Saturday Night Live's fifty-year history, and he doesn't plan on leaving any time soon. Thompson fully intends to be the show's first "forever cast member." The comedian discussed his future plans this week with Entertainment Weekly.

Thompson is now in his 22nd season as an SNL cast member; the previous record-holder was Darrell Hammond, who left the show after fourteen seasons (although he's now back as the show's announcer, replacing the late Don Pardo). Thompson, who recently appeared on the show's 50th anniversary special, stated his intention never to leave the venerable NBC sketch show: "I guess the only other milestone would be just to be the forever cast member. Just never leave the show. I don't really know." He discussed the possibility of hitting his thirtieth season on the show, and also of possibly outlasting showrunner Lorne Michaels, who has been with the show for its entire tenure, minus a five-year absence in the 1980s: "I feel like we'll both just ride until the wheels fall off."

Who Does Kenan Thompson Play on 'Saturday Night Live'?

Image via NBC

Over his long tenure on the series, Thompson has been part of over 1500 sketches. One of his longest-running recurring sketches is the BET talk show What Up With That?, on which he plays the host, Diondre Cole. The sketch's premise is that the show's lengthy theme song is repeated several times, meaning that Cole invariably runs out of time before he can talk to any of his guests, including the ever-present Fleetwood Mac veteran Lindsey Buckingham (Bill Hader). Other notable characters and sketches include Darnell Hayes, the host of Black Jeopardy!; Reese De'What, host of Cinema Classics; and Willie, Michael Che's neighbor on Weekend Update. His celebrity impressions include Steve Harvey, Charles Barkley, David Ortiz, and Al Sharpton. Thompson is so integral to the series at this point that "Kenan reacts" is frequently written into the show's scripts.

Thompson began his career as a child actor, and has stayed busy outside SNL. In 2023, he returned to his Nickelodeon roots in Good Burger 2, and he lent his voice to the Freeform animated series Praise Petey. He also had his own sitcom, Kenan, which ran for two seasons on NBC from 2021-2022.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air weekly on NBC: this week's host is Jack Black, with musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile.