For the majority of this season of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner has been filming in tandem with her sister Kylie Jenner. The pair have used each other to keep their scenes light and laser-focused on promoting their personal brands without revealing anything authentic about their lives. It's an easy dynamic the pair have relied on for several seasons, as their older sisters continue to bear the majority of the burden when it comes to filming the family's reality series.

In the most recent episode, Kendall ventured onto the road on the "College Tour" she set up to promote her brand 818 Tequila. The scenes of Kendall without Kylie present proved that she has more in common with her older sister Kim Kardashian than she likes to let on. Throughout the years, Kendall has sought to create space between herself and her Kardashian siblings, but her solo scenes reveal she has more in common with her famous family than she thinks.

Kendall Has Always Distanced Herself From 'The Kardashians'

Image via Hulu

Kendall has made a point of distancing herself from the Kardashian aura of her family. She rarely films for The Kardashian production events, often because of her busy schedule, and maintains boundaries around what parts of her life will be shared on camera. Her friendships, romantic relationships, even the behind-scenes of how she runs her business, are all kept off-camera. Compared to her older sisters, Kendall has been incredibly privileged about how much she has been allowed to keep from the public, to maintain the self-sufficient aura she likes to project.

Even Kylie has been through the wringer when sharing personal plot lines on the family series. Though Kylie has shared a significantly smaller degree about her personal life when compared to Kim, Khloé Kardashian, or Kourtney Kardashian, she did share the initial stages of her youthful relationship with Tyga, her friendships, and even the notorious end to her relationship with best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, Kylie has also learned to keep things off-camera as much as possible, so much so that she seems completely camera-shy without Kendall present. Hopefully, the producer suggested spin-off series with the two sisters actually comes to fruition, and maybe Keeping Up With the Jenners would invite us into a more authentic depiction of the sisters' personal lives.

Kendall Is More Like Kim Than She Admits