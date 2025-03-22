In this week's episode, a producer on The Kardashians pitched a surprising spin-off idea. In one of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's dual confessional interviews, the off-camera producer voiced the opinion that the two sisters should do their own spin-off featuring their jet-setting adventures. Even more surprising was the fact that the sisters seemed amenable to the idea.

Kylie, who has been notoriously camera-shy on the family reality series, even jokingly signed on to do a three-episode special. Since the siblings have committed to filming in tandem this season, and because they are the most at ease in each other's presence, the pitch could actually work. Viewers would absolutely tune in for a closer look at the fashion model and her make-up mogul sister. There is, however, one Kim Kardashian-sized hole in their plan.

A Kendall and Kylie Spin-Off Could Work