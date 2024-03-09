If you've been online much in the past few years, you're probably sick of hearing people say that Succession is one of the most well-written shows of all time, but Succession genuinely is one of the most well-written shows of all time. It takes the basic premise of Shakespeare's King Lear - an aging patriarch looking to hand down all he has to competing children - and updates it for the modern day. Additionally, Succession makes it more profane, ensures it's both funnier and sadder, and adds a great deal extra, too (we're talking a show that ran for four seasons versus a play that takes about three hours to perform, after all).

While Succession is a show with an ensemble cast, Kendall Roy does emerge as something of a protagonist - or at least close to it - in the earlier episodes, owing to his status as the child of Logan most likely to inherit his father's company. Yet early on, Kendall's flaws and instabilities show quite plainly the risks of him being his father's successor, leading to turmoil, drama, and uncomfortable comedy in spades. Kendall is pitiful, often a joke, occasionally cunning, and sometimes annoying, and some of his best lines of dialogue exemplify these qualities well. His most memorable quotes are ranked below, with all representing just how brilliant Succession's dialogue could be.

10 “Jesus, Roman, you're a walking f**king lawsuit.”

“Sad Sack Wasp Trap” – Season 1, Episode 4 (2018)

Image via HBO

It feels fitting that Succession’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, wrote an episode for Veep some years before Succession, with both HBO shows using profanity to expert effect and having tons of memorable verbal putdowns. One of many from Kendall delivered to his younger brother, Roman, comes as early as the show’s fourth episode, in which he claims Roman’s deviance makes him “a walking f**king lawsuit.”

Roman would, of course, become more pitiful – and some might say sympathetic – as the seasons went along, but season 1 Roman is difficult to swallow, in many ways, with Kieran Culkin playing a spoiled jerk supernaturally well. After all, in the episode immediately before “Sad Sack Wasp Trap,” Roman did have an… odd way of “celebrating” getting a new office, and going through all the acts that make him a human lawsuit would take some serious time.

9 “Because we ate so much chicken when we were kids I have to like the fascist?”

“America Decides” – Season 4, Episode 8 (2023)

Image via HBO

Things get particularly high-stakes in Succession’s fourth and final season, partly because a certain event makes the titular succession imminent, and partly because a subplot of the season revolves around a controversial U.S. presidential election. Actually, nowadays, maybe the word “controversial” isn’t needed; maybe one can just say “U.S. presidential election.”

In typically cynical Succession fashion, the show makes the case that the wealthy elites more or less decide who’ll win, and the idea of elections being democratic is all a bit of a ruse. Also, ATN, the network owned by Waystar RoyCo, has a role to play in declaring a winner on election night, and there are also personal stakes among the Roy siblings, given not all agree that far-right congressman Jeryd Mencken should win; such a thing might be good for the company, but bad for America. Kendall finds a typically awkward and funny way to question Mencken, who’s sometimes labeled as fascist, as seen above, with a quote that’s honestly funnier the less context you have.

8 “When you say the thing that's not, that's a lie.”

“Sh*t Show at the F**k Factory” – Season 1, Episode 2 (2018)

Image via HBO

Almost right from the start, Succession is wonderfully chaotic, as might be expected when the second episode of the entire show is called “Sh*t Show at the F**k Factory.” It’s an episode that deals with the fallout of Logan having a stroke in Succession’s very first episode, with the Roy children instantly arguing about who should be in charge of Waystar RoyCo while their father’s out of commission.

Kendall almost stumbles into saying something wise, as when a discussion about making news of Logan’s stroke public unfolds, he clunkily observes: “When you say the thing that's not, that's a lie.” And yes, he’s right, to some extent, but the way Jeremy Strong says the line is pretty hilarious, and it’s punctuated by one of Succession’s trademark abrupt zooms in on his face right after he delivers his glorious word salad.

7 “You couldn’t get a job at a burger joint, let alone a Fortune 500, without some nepotism.”

“Nobody Is Ever Missing” – Season 1, Episode 10 (2018)

Image via HBO

The tide turns for Kendall by the end of season 1 in a big way, as “Nobody Is Ever Missing” sees him get in a disastrous and deadly car accident that he wants kept secret, and his father says he can make that happen. However, that puts Kendall in a compromised position to his father, who then uses his leverage over his son to make Kendall do all sorts of humiliating and unpleasant things throughout season 2.

It's a big reason why many of Kendall’s most memorable quotes seem to come in season 1, because while Kendall remains a prominent character in season 2, he spends much of the season reserved and less inclined to speak out and let his inflated ego loose. But he does manage to get one last insult to Roman out just before the car crash changes everything, though telling Roman he’s only in a good position because of nepotism is pretty rich, coming from Kendall.

6 "I'm better than you. I hate to say this because I love you, but you're kind of evil."

“Chiantishire” – Season 3, Episode 8 (2021)

Image via HBO

Kendall is pretty meek throughout Succession’s second season, as mentioned before, but then the finale of that season turns things around for him once more, in an inverse way to season 1’s “Nobody Is Ever Missing.” In season 2’s "This Is Not for Tears,” Kendall bites back and stops being the one who does Logan’s dirty work, talking at a press conference about how his father was well aware of misconduct in his company.

Kendall in season 3 becomes something of a competitor to his father once more, even if Logan seems more determined than ever throughout the third season to remain head of Waystar RoyCo until he quite literally drops dead. Logan and Kendall clash in a big way during the third season’s penultimate episode, “Chiantishire,” with Kendall perfectly (and maybe accidentally, given his clumsy manner of speaking) summarizing his conflicting feelings about his father in a single line.

5 “Look at you. You little Machiavellian f**k. I see you, Greg. I like it.”

“Nobody Is Ever Missing” – Season 1, Episode 10 (2018)

Image via HBO

As mentioned before, “Nobody Is Ever Missing” gets very serious by the episode’s end, but the episode’s still able to deliver comedic moments before then. One such moment comes during an interaction between Kendall and the tall yet often-teased Cousin Greg, the latter revealing himself to be at least occasionally intelligent by telling Kendall he has documents that were thought to be completely destroyed that have evidence about Waystar-related crimes.

Just like his father smiling when seeing Kendall defying him in season 2’s finale, Kendall is more impressed than annoyed that Greg thought to hold onto these documents, labeling him a “little Machiavellian f**k” on account of his cunning. It’s also one of numerous times the phrase “I see you” is used on the show, sometimes as a way of respect/recognition and sometimes to signify that one character understands where another’s coming from.

4 “It's enough to make you lose your faith in capitalism. You can say anything.”

“Living+” – Season 4, Episode 6 (2023)

Image via HBO

Coming in somewhere between the game-changing third episode of Succession’s final season and its jaw-dropping finale, “Living+” sees Kendall sort of (maybe) getting ahead… a little. At least he doesn’t mess anything up in an explosive or world-ending way, with the episode involving him working with Roman to launch the titular Living+, which is a high-class assisted living community Logan had been developing before he passed away.

In a moment of potential self-awareness, Kendall remarks to Roman about how ridiculous the whole situation is right before he goes on stage, claiming: “It's enough to make you lose your faith in capitalism. You can say anything.” Kendall’s presentation does end up being quite ridiculous, particularly the part where he “speaks” to his father on a giant screen, but regardless of what Kendall really intended to mean when he said what he said, it is a quote of his that sticks in mind.

3 “I am interested in becoming a meth head.”

“Austerlitz” – Season 1, Episode 7 (2018)

Image via HBO

Kendall’s level of energy is often linked to how sober or not sober he is at any given time, with his character being someone who struggles with addiction throughout Succession’s run. "Austerlitz" takes place right after a big loss for Kendall in the dramatic sixth episode of season 1, "Which Side Are You On?", where Kendall mounted an unsuccessful attempt to vote Logan out of his CEO position at Waystar.

In “Austerlitz,” Kendall cuts himself off from his family and relapses, and when they try to regain contact with him, he goes on a dangerously severe drug binge with some strangers he meets. It's during his time with them that he drops the unforgettable line: “I am interested in becoming a meth head,” which, in most contexts, wouldn’t be funny, but it again comes down to Kendall’s character and Strong’s delivery that make this declaration darkly hilarious.

2 “I'm the eldest boy!”

“With Open Eyes” – Season 4, Episode 10 (2023)

Image via HBO

Anyone hoping for one of the Roy children to obtain the leadership position they’d fought over in “With Open Eyes” might’ve come away disappointed. Yet in all honesty, a finale where no one quite gets what they want feels fitting to Succession as a whole, and much of the show had presented a very good case for none of them being suitable successors (much like how The Godfather saga shows how none of Vito Corleone’s children had it in them to take over his role).

Things culminate during the series finale in an argument between the three core Roy siblings where, much like the show itself did (probably deliberately) on many occasions, Kendall forgets about Connor. His arguments as to why he should be CEO get more desperate and pathetic, and he eventually resorts to screaming “I’m the eldest boy!”… again, even though Connor’s older than him. He doesn’t get what he wants, and this memorably shouted statement is one of the last things Kendall ever says in the show; a fitting note for him to go out on, in all honesty.

1 “L to the OG, dude be the OG, A-N he playing, playing like a pro, see.”

“Dundee” – Season 2, Episode 8 (2019)

Image via HBO

When Kendall Roy proclaimed: "My boy Squiggle cooked up this beat for me" before launching into one of the most cringe-inducing musical performances in the history of fiction, Succession changed forever. Kendall's rap occurred at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Logan Roy's company, Waystar RoyCo, and just about every line is gloriously awkward. An honorable mention would have to go to: "Bro, don't get it twisted, I've been through hell, but since I stan Dad, I'm alive and well."

Still, the most legendary line in this mortifying performance from KeN.W.A (as Roman dubs him) would have to be the one he keeps repeating throughout the chorus: “L to the OG, dude be the OG." Once heard, it cannot be forgotten, for better or worse. And, given this rap performance is perhaps the most iconic Kendall-focused scene in the show, it stands to reason that this repeated line "giving tribute" to his father via said rap stands as his most memorable quote.

Succession can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

NEXT: The Best Tyrion Lannister Quotes in 'Game of Thrones,' Ranked