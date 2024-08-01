The Big Picture Kendall and Nicole are trying to adjust their relationship to real life outside the Love Island villa.

Negative comments and leaked NSFW video are affecting their relationship and making the adjustment difficult.

The future of their relationship is uncertain, with Kendall stating it's up to Nicole to decide if they will stay together.

It may have been an (almost) smooth sailing journey on Love Island: USA for fourth-place couple Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky. But the outside world is nothing like the villa on the reality dating competition series. It is an entirely new obstacle. Fans started suspecting that the couple may have called it quits after an NSFW video of Washington was leaked just before he left the villa. The pair appears to be on good terms, but adjusting to the outside world is not easy. Washington opens up on The Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files, and the negative comments are casting doubt on their relationship.

“Nicole and I really want to just work on what we have currently and adjust that to real life,” Washington said. “Right now, outside the villa, yes, we are together, and it’s just an adjustment of, ‘OK, what is our life? How do we make this work on the outside?’”

The couple may have come in fourth, but they were not the most popular on the show. It is not just the “PPG”, which consists of JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, and Season 6 winner Serena Page that overshadowed the couple. Fans criticized Washington for his behavior in Casa Amor. He received more negative feedback after the NSFW video was leaked, and fans speculated that he may not be into Jacky at all. The couple may be having a hard time adjusting to the outside, and the negative comments are making things worse.

“We’re honestly just taking it day by day because being in the public eye and seeing everyone’s opinions, it affects people differently,” he said. “When I see any negative comments about me or Nicole and me, I just brush it off. But Nicole takes things differently.”

Could The ‘Love Island: USA’ Stars Make The Distance?

Image via Peacock

The negative comments are overshadowing their relationship, and it may be working. When he was asked if he would see him with Jacky by the time the reunion comes on August 19, he was not sure. Although he wants to work on their relationship, it is Jacky who has the choice to make it work.

“It’s not 100 I’d say because there’s no guarantees on what will happen,” he said. “I don’t know the future. I don’t know what’s going to happen in a week or a day. It will be a lie if I said 100% chance because I just don’t know. But I believe that when we have those conversations, it can go well.”

“This isn’t my decision. … It’s in Nicole’s court,” he continued “At the end of the day, we’re going to respect what we decide on, but it’s at a point when we need to have conversations. We just haven’t done that.”

Washington and Jacky recently did an interview with Collider and discussed their relationship. Fans may not be as convinced of their relationship, but according to Jacky, it was the comfort he provided that made her continuously choose him, despite exploring her connection with Miguuel Harichi (before he came second with Kateb). “Kendall was like always himself all the time when I was with him and he really just truly made me feel comfortable from the start,” she said.

Love Island USA reunion airs on August 19 on Peacock. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

Love Island In a stunning villa, a group of attractive singles lives together as they seek love and connections. Contestants must pair up and stay coupled to survive elimination rounds. Along the way, they participate in engaging challenges and games that put their relationships to the test. New islanders are regularly introduced, causing shifts in alliances and romantic interests. Viewers play a crucial role by voting for their favorite couples, with the most popular pair ultimately winning a cash prize and the title of the strongest couple. Release Date June 8, 2015 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 11 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) Love Island Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK