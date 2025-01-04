Trey Parker and Matt Stone are taking a break from the perpetually snowy environs of South Park for their first live-action movie in decades. The duo are producing an as-yet untitled comedy with hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar and music producer Dave Free. Stone recently gave an update on the film in an interview with Bloomberg. He said:

"We are working on a movie. We are doing a movie with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free and their company. And we are working on it, and it will hopefully come out July 4th weekend, opposite Jurassic Park which is pretty funny. [Kendrick Lamar is] very involved. And Dave Free is very involved. Every day they are working on it."

Details and casting for the Paramount film are being kept under wraps, but it will center around a Black man working as a slave re-enactor at a history museum who discovers that his ancestors were owned by the ancestors of his white girlfriend; the script will be written by longtime South Park writer and The Shivering Truth creator Vernon Chatman.

What Have Trey Parker and Matt Stone Done Outside 'South Park'?

Before rocketing to stardom with South Park, Parker and Stone first collaborated on the satirical Western comedy Cannibal! The Musical. A few years later, they wrote, directed, and produced the superhero sex comedy Orgazmo. Following the meteoric success of South Park, the duo starred in the David Zucker comedy BASEketball, which was a critical and commercial flop. They also created the sitcom That's My Bush!, a wacky comedy set in George W. Bush's White House, which was canceled after a single season. The duo had more success with Team America: World Police, a satirical look at the War on Terror through the lens of marionette-based shows like Thunderbirds; it was a critical and commercial hit.

However, the duo's biggest non-South Park hit came, surprisingly, on the Great White Way. The Book of Mormon, a comedy musical about two Mormon missionaries finding an unreceptive audience in rural Uganda, premiered on Broadway in 2011. It won nine Tony Awards, made stars of leads Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad, and is still running, having played over 5,000 performances.

Lamar recently starred as himself in Piece by Piece, Pharrell Williams' Lego-based biopic; it premiered in theaters last year. Lamar recently collaborated with Parker and Stone on his video for "The Heart Part 5"; Parker and Stone's AI company, Deep Voodoo, used deepfakes to transform Lamar into a number of celebrities, including O.J. Simpson, Will Smith, and Kanye West.

Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Kendrick Lamar, and Dave Free's untitled comedy is set to be released on July 4, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.