Since the dawn of hip-hop in the ‘70s, beef has been an integral part of the game. We’ve heard it play out between the likes of Busy Bee and Kool Moe Dee, Ice Cube and NWA, and The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. But as the music landscape has evolved and platforms have rapidly changed, rappers are able to get their disses and responses out so much more quickly than before. Over the course of the past year, we saw tensions play out in real-time between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

This Saturday, March 22, marks a year since Metro Boomin’ and Future dropped their collaborative album We Don’t Trust You, which contained the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That.” This song proved to be an instant standout, as listeners immediately caught onto bars about Drake.

On Lamar’s verse, the Grammy winner directly replies to Drake’s “First Person Shooter” from his October 2023 album For All the Dogs. The song in question features J. Cole, who asks on his verse who the “hardest MC of their generation is / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league,” rapped Cole, playfully praising Drake and Lamar. But five months later, Lamar declared he wasn’t sharing the throne with anyone. “Motherf*** the big three / …it’s just big me,” rapped Lamar on his scorching “Like That” verse.

Though “Like That” was seemingly aimed at both Cole and Drake, Drake undoubtedly caught the most heat from the track, as Lamar also said “‘for all your dogs gettin' buried / That's a K with all these nines / he gon' see Pet Sematary.” This line specifically mentions Drake's previous album For All the Dogs, making it very clear who K.Dot's target was in the song. Upon the release of “Like That,” fans were waiting with bated breath for Drake or Cole to respond. Little did they know that an all-out war would ensue over the following year.

Here’s what happened next.

J. Cole Weighed In, Then Quickly Bowed Out

Two weeks after the release of We Don’t Trust You, Cole surprise-released his mixtape Might Delete Later which contained the song “7 Minute Drill.” On the song, Cole claimed to be in his prime, while simultaneously insinuating that Lamar was past his.

“Your first s*** [2012's Good Kid, M.A.A.D City] was classic, your last s*** [2022's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers] was tragic / Your second s*** [2015's To Pimp a Butterfly] put [people] to sleep, but they gassed it / Your third s*** [2017's Damn] was massive and that was your prime / I was trailin' right behind and I just now hit mine,” Cole said. Two days after the release, Cole apologized at his Dreamville Festival, during which, he called Lamar "one of the greatest motherf***ers to ever touch a f***ing microphone,” and said that releasing “7 Minute Drill” was “the lamest s*** I did in my f***ing life.”

Cole subsequently removed “7 Minute Drill” from streaming services in the following days. While some criticized this move at the time, many have come to realize this was perhaps the smartest thing he could’ve done.

The Weeknd And Rick Ross Also Had Some Words For Drake

On April 12, 2024, Metro Boomin’ and Future dropped their second collaborative album, We Still Don’t Trust You. The album contained a collaboration with The Weeknd called “All To Myself,” on which, The Weeknd sings “I thank God that I never signed my life away.” In the early stages of The Weeknd’s career, The Weeknd and Drake collaborated several times, with The Weeknd having given several of the beats intended for his debut mixtape House of Balloons to Drake for his sophomore album, Take Care. Their last collaboration came in the form of 2013’s “Live For” from The Weeknd’s debut album Kiss Land.

Many fans interpreted this line from “All To Myself” as The Weeknd expressing gratitude for not having signed to Drake’s October’s Very Own label imprint at the beginning of his career.

That same weekend, a Drake song called “Push Ups” leaked to the internet a week prior to its formal release. On the song, Drake asserted his position in the rap game, mostly referencing his own international presence as well as his sales and streaming numbers.

He also attempted to question Lamar’s hip-hop prowess by alluding to his pop collaborations with Taylor Swift and Maroon 5. Drake also dissed Metro, telling him “shut [his] hoe ass up and make some drums,” and came for Rick Ross’ age, saying “Can't believe he jumpin' in, this [man] turnin' fifty / Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy.”

Ross responded hours later with “Champagne Moments,” on which he calls Drake a “white boy,” accuses him of having cosmetic surgery on his abs, and questions his street credibility. The single cover itself features an animated version of Drake with his skin lightened.

Drake Channeled Lamar’s Hometown Heroes, And Pissed Off The West Coast

A week after We Still Don’t Trust You, Drake officially dropped “Push Ups” on streaming platforms. He also shared another song called “Taylor Made Freestyle.” On “Taylor Made Freestyle,” Drake used AI technology to replicate the voices of Snoop Dogg and Tupac, channeling these West Coast heavyweights in order to entice him into responding.

This didn’t sit well with West Coast hip-hop fans, and Tupac’s estate wasn’t having it either. The latter camp threatened to sue Drake for replicating ‘Pac’s voice. The song was removed from streaming platforms shortly after.

Lamar Finally Responded, And He Didn’t Hold Back

On April 30, 2024, Lamar released the scathing diss track “Euphoria,” which accused Drake of feigning a tough guy personality. Lamar also declared himself the “biggest hater” of Drake, rapping “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss.” Elsewhere on the same track, Lamar slammed Drake for using up-and-coming women rappers to elevate his own craft, and accused him of living vicariously through them to express his own femininity.

Lamar wouldn’t let up soon, as he hit him with another diss, “6:16 in LA,” days later. “6:16 in LA” consisted of Lamar accusing Drake of not having real friends, and alleging that he had moles in his OVO camp leaking information to him. Another blow was the fact that Jack Antonoff was involved in the production of “6:16 in LA,” seemingly responding to Drake’s line about Taylor Swift in “Push Ups.”

The Rappers Brought Each Other’s Families Into The Mess

After the release of “6:16 in LA,” Drake responded with “Family Matters,” a nearly 8-minute long diss track accusing Lamar of domestic violence against his fiancée Whitney Alford. He also suggested that one of Lamar’s children might actually be fathered by record producer and Lamar collaborator Dave Free.

Lamar responded to “Family Matters” with “Meet the Grahams” that same night, not giving fans the chance to sit with Drake's track. Making everything even more personal, K.Dot opened the song with an apology to Drake’s son, Adonis. “Dear Adonis / I'm sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest / It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive.” He also blamed Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, for Drake’s “psychopath intuition” and “gambling addictions,” and expressed to Sandra Graham, Drake’s mother, “your son got some habits, I hope you don't undermine them.” In an even more shocking move, Lamar accused Drake of secretly fathering a daughter, who he had allegedly been keeping secret.

They Not Like Us

On May 4, 2024, Lamar flipped the beef on its head with the Mustard-produced “Not Like Us.” This track had Lamar dissing Drake over a rhythmic, 808-infused beat, the greatness of which, the radio and the clubs couldn’t deny. The song famously labeled Drake a “certified pedophile” and accused him of “trying to strike a chord / and it’s probably a minor.”

Lamar also accused the Canadian rapper of biting off of Atlanta’s sounds, saying “You called Future when you didn't see the club / Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up / 21 gave you false street cred / Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head / Quavo said you can be from Northside / 2 Chainz say you good, but he lied." The song debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but would later have an even bigger impact.

Drake responded with “The Heart Part 6” via his Instagram account, referencing Lamar’s “The Heart” song series. In the song, Drake denied the claims of having a secret daughter and being a pedophile — including a reference to his friendship with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown — claiming his camp leaked those details to trick Lamar, and continued to accuse him of domestic violence. Drake deleted the song from his Instagram page shortly after, with many considering this as Drake admitting defeat. But Lamar wasn’t going to let up soon.

Lamar Surprise-Dropped His Fifth Album GNX

In November 2024, Lamar dropped his fifth studio album GNX without any prior notice.