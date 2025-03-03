This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar lit the world on fire in 2024, and while many would argue that it was already over to begin with, a stunning performance at the Super Bowl halftime show was the nail in Drake’s coffin in the eyes of many. To pour even more salt in the wound, Conan O’Brien, host of the 2025 Academy Awards, even made a joke at Drake’s expense, saying that with the show now being halfway over, it was time for Kendrick to come out and call Drake a pedophile. The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef has been as one-sided as any hip-hop dispute ever, and this is yet another addition to tip the scale in Lamar’s favor.

The 2025 Oscars have been as riveting as promised thus far; Kieran Culkin took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his role in A Real Pain, the drama written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, who also stars in the film. Zoe Saldaña followed suit and claimed the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Emilia Perez, the controversial Netflix Original film that has been a major point of conversation in the weeks leading up to the Oscars, and certainly not in the way Netflix was hoping for. Flow shocked the world by taking the win for Best Animated Feature Film, an award that many felt was all but guaranteed to go to The Wild Robot. However, despite more than $300 million in total earnings at the worldwide box office and 96% and 98% scores from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems The Wild Robot may be going home without any Oscar gold.

‘Anora’ and ‘Wicked’ Are Leading the Charge at the 2025 Oscars

Both Anora and Wicked appear to be the frontrunners to take home the most awards at the 2025 Oscars. Anora has already won the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing, with Wicked also taking home trophies for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Conclave has also taken home a trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay, and it remains to be seen if Ralph Fiennes or Isabella Rossellini will win for Best Lead Actor or Best Supporting Actress. Dune: Part Two also took home the award for Best Sound.

