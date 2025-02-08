The 2025 Super Bowl is setting the field for the rematch of the season — but it’s not just the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles viewers are looking forward to. Approximately 1.5 hours into its kick-off, the entirety of America (and the rest of the world) will be tuning in to the country’s biggest musical event: the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Grammy-winning, Pulitzer Prize-receiving, West Coast rap titan Kendrick Lamar is about to humble the music industry down (and one particular Canadian rapper) with his first-ever halftime show as headliner.

In between his sixth studio album “GNX” and his recent Grammy wins for his diss track of the summer, “Not Like Us,” the halftime show only further continues the roll Lamar has been on. While many attempt to speculate what his performance will entail, if there’s anything the world has learned about Lamar, especially in the past year, the rapper is a man of surprises. It’s a concert you don’t want to miss. Here’s everything you need to know about Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

When is the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Image via Apple

The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show will be broadcast on FOX on Sunday, February 9, 2025. While the exact time of the show isn’t confirmed, it typically starts not long after the first half of the game ends.

Kick-off starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. GMT and normally takes 1.5 hours. For those only watching for the halftime show, you can check in at approximately 7:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 a.m. GMT.

Is the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Streaming Online?

Image via Shutterstock

Absolutely! Audiences can stream the halftime show on Tubi. Alternatively, you can stream it on the FOX Sports app.

Who’s Performing at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Image via Kendrick Lamar

Compton born and raised Lamar takes center stage at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. First, breaking into the scene as K. Dot, the teen MC, began his journey in the 2000s with his mixtapes, catching the attention of Dr. Dre. It was only in 2012 when Lamar caught onto audiences with his album “good kid, m.A.A.d City”, which went on to earn the rapper his first Grammy for the song “I”.

His following albums would, later on, garner the same prestigious accolades: “To Pimp A Butterfly” won Best Rap Album at the 2016 Grammys, “DAMN” broke the charts and the Internet thanks to the emblematic “HUMBLE,” and most recently, his 2024 diss track “Not Like Us,” a blow to Canadian rapper Drake, cementing Lamar’s place in the West Coast hip-hop community. The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show marks the second time the artist would perform for the major football event and his first time headlining the show.

Joining Lamar is R&B songstress and frequent collaborator SZA, who most recently won a Grammy for Best R&B Song for her single “Saturn.” The artist got her big break thanks to her first full-length album “Ctrl”, followed by her most recent album “SOS”, which also enjoyed the same high level of success. Over the years, SZA has worked together with the likes of Rihanna and Doja Cat, and even Phoebe Bridgers, proving herself as a true artist’s artist.

Watch the Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show Trailer

The brief clip shows Lamar talking to someone on the phone, noting that “everything’s smooth on the field right now.” There’s a “the calm before the storm” vibe, with the rapper sounding calm and keeping his body in motion. But whether it’s football or the musical performances, nothing is ever serene at the Super Bowl. As the “Hey Now” bass line hits hard, Lamar’s co-performer SZA runs up behind him with a huge keg and dunks him from behind, signaling the frenetic, electrifying energy to be expected from the two this Sunday.

What Has Kendrick Lamar Said About his Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance?

Ahead of his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, in a rare opportunity, the rapper sat down with Apple Music's Nadeska and Ebro to chat about what Lamar's been up to, and more importantly, his Super Bowl prep. Despite his many accomplishments over the decades, Lamar has never expected he'd be on football's biggest stage in the first place.

"Did you ever think we'd be at the Super Bowl with this?" "I wasn't thinking about no Super Bowl for sure. We was thinking about the best verse and how we gonna split this $5 at Church's Chicken or something like that. There were no Super Bowl. Going to the studio and getting meal. What I know is the passion I have now is still the passion I have then. And I think that carried on to the Super Bowl."

When asked what to expect from his performance this Sunday, Lamar concisely answered, "storytelling."

"I think I’ve always been very open about storytelling. Through all my catalog and my history of music and I’ve always had passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on. [...] I like to always carry on that sense of make people listen but also see and think a little.”

If that's not enough, check out Lamar's interview with none other than Hollywood's biggest young talent at the moment, Timothée Chalamet.

