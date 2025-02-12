Kendrick Lamar is on a roll! Following his epic Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 9, 2025, the “Not Like Us” rapper is basking in the glory as he released a new set of U.K. and European tour dates for The Grand National Tour, which is co-headlined with SZA.

Billboard reported that the highly anticipated tour will head to the UK in four different locations during the summer. The duo also took to Instagram to share the exciting news in a joint post. The tour starts off on July 8, 2025, at Hampden Park, Glasgow, followed by Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 10, 2025, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on July 19, 2025, and ending the UK leg in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 22, 2025. The Grand National Tour will hit a plethora of locations in Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, and Sweden, all through July and August 2025. The Europe leg commences on July 2, 2025, in Cologne, Germany, and concludes in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 9, 2025.

Before the tour kicks off in the UK and Europe, the duo will tour through North America from April 19, 2025, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, to a spellbinding end at the Northwest Stadium in the capital on June 18, 2025. Along the way, they’ll also make a quick pit stop at Drake’s hometown, Toronto, Canada, at the Rogers Centre.

Spotify Streams for “Not Like Us” Was Through the Roof After Super Bowl Performance

Lamar packed on the power with his performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. His set included the Drake diss track “Not Like Us,” which led to the streaming numbers for the culture-dominating song hitting 430% on Spotify. The nine other songs included in the rapper’s performance also hit the double digits for a 175% total gain.

The streaming service took to their Instagram to share the impressive data on February 10, 2025. During the performance, the “Humble” rapper teased the popular diss track twice before actually leaning in to perform it. The performance also featured SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams, and Mustard.

Apart from the Grammy Award-winning song, Lamar also performed an array of his famous tracks, including “DNA,” “Peekaboo,” “Squabble Up,” and “Humble.” The set was color-coded with an American flag theme and predominantly consisted of tracks from his latest album, GNX.

Lamar’s latest album, GNX, is streaming on all major platforms. Tickets for the U.K. and Europe leg of The Grand National Tour go on sale from February 14, 2025. You can buy the tickets on the tour’s official website.

