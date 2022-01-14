The film is one of a number produced under the 'South Park' creators' deal with ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS and Paramount Pictures have announced an untitled live-action comedy produced by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the team behind South Park, and musician Kendrick Lamar is in the works.

The film, penned by Vernon Chatman, is currently being pitched as depicting "the past and present coming to a head when a young black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his." Paramount Pictures will be handling theatrical distribution, home entertainment, and television licensing rights, with Paramount+ acquiring streaming rights.

Chatman is a frequent collaborator of Stone and Parker, as he has served as writer-producer on South Park for 20 seasons. However, Chatman's talents don't stop at writing and producing — he is also an accomplished director and voice actor, most notably the mind behind the hit Adult Swim show The Shivering Truth, as well as co-creating Wonder Showzen with John Lee.

Lamar set up his company pgLang, which is producing the untitled feature, with Dave Free in 2020 as a multi-faceted media company. While it is currently serving as a record label, the business partners also established it as a production and publishing house. This untitled feature will be the first film under the pgLang banner.

Parker and Stone made news last year signing a $900 million mega deal with ViacomCBS Inc. Collider previously reported that the deal will grant the comedy duo the ability to continue making six more seasons of their long-running series and also expand the universe with an order of 14 movies.

In the press release announcing the new untitled film, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures Brian Robbins said:

On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience

Production on the film is set to begin in the spring. As of now, no director or cast is attached to the project.

