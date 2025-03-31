Although Kendrick Lamar has been on top of the music world for a while now, fresh off headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show and winning Record of the Year for "Not Like Us" at the Grammys, he'll have to wait a bit longer to take over the film industry. The hip-hop star's yet-untitled movie with South Park duo Trey Parker and Matt Stone, which was initially meant to go head-to-head with Jurassic World: Rebirth on July 4, has officially been pushed back to March 20, 2026. The news comes in advance of Paramount's CinemaCon presentation this week, where the film was teased last year and was likely in line for a preview this year. A reason for the delay has not been given.

First announced in early 2022 under Paramount, with Parker directing from a script written by frequent collaborator and The Shivering Truth creator Vernon Chatman, next to no information about the hotly anticipated project yet. Although the team-up isn't confirmed to be a musical, it does feature what Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins described as "one of the funniest, craziest, and most original scripts we’ve ever read." The movie sees the past and present collide after a young Black man interning at a living history museum as a slave re-enactor makes a discomforting discovery. While on the job, he learns that his ancestors were once owned by the ancestors of his white girlfriend. For Parker and Stone, it marks a rare foray into live-action, coming 28 years after their last such venture in the 1997 superhero sex comedy Orgazmo.

This isn't Lamar's first rodeo with the duo. Before getting together for their movie, the pair's studio, Deep Voodoo, provided the deepfake technology for the multi-Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner's music video for "The Heart Part 5," in which his face transforms into those of Black figures like O.J. Simpson, Kanye West, and Will Smith. For their reunion, Lamar is set to produce with Parker and Stone alongside his production partner Dave Free through their PGLang banner. According to what Stone said in an interview with Bloomberg last month, both the rapper and Free were deep in the weeds throughout the making of the film, too. "[Kendrick Lamar is] very involved," he said. "And Dave Free is very involved. Every day, they are working on it."

