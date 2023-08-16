Netflix’s Kengan Ashura might be one of the lesser-known anime series out there, but those familiar with the series would definitely acknowledge that it presents a unique combination of incredible art, entertainment, and out-of-ordinary Shonen storytelling. Debuted on Netflix in 2019, Kengan Ashura has brought anime fans something exciting, refreshing, and packed with extreme actions, reinstating the streaming giant’s continued efforts in establishing a wholesome library of anime content for its ever-growing fanbase across the globe. The anime series is an adaptation of the manga series of the same name, written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon, which was published between April 2012 to August 2018. Kengan Ashura is said to be one of the most popular manga series of the 2010s with a circulation of over 1.5 million copies in 2017, and hence it’s no surprise that its screen adaptation would be equally a hit among fans. In March 2022, the second season of the popular anime series was officially annonced, followed by the release date announcement in March 2023.

The upcoming arc/s in Kengan Ashura Season 2 are expected to continue Ohma’s exploits as an invincible gladiator all the way to the end of the tournament. Though we don’t know what the fearless fighter's destiny holds, we do know there will be lots of blood and opponents to be annihilated, in a brutal, extreme, savage game of the fist (and other body parts). It is definitely not for the faint-hearted. As the all-new second season arrives this fall, check out the guide below on the show’s plot, trailer, release date, cast, characters, and basically everything we know so far about Kengan Ashura Season 2.

What Is Kengan Ashura About (And What's the Plot of Season 2)?

Image via Netflix

For those who are new to the world of Kengan fights and the story of this series, here’s a quick background. The plot focuses on Kengan or gladiator combat, a tradition that has existed in Japan since the Edo period. The rich and powerful hire and engage fighters in ruthless, winner-takes-all battles to settle disputes. One such mysterious gladiator, Ohma “Ashura” Tokita, is hired by Yamashita Kazuo, an average employee of the Nogi Group, to fight on behalf of the company’s chairman and protect his corporate rights. Throughout the first two parts of Season 1, Kengan Ashura shows Ohma’s handler Kazuo preparing him for the upcoming Kengan Zetsumei Tournament. As he enters the arena, Ohma becomes a living spectacle of strength, strategy, and indomitable power, with an aim to become the greatest warrior of all time. While the fights continue, Ohma and his fighting skills attract a slew of bidders, each lining up to hire him for their personal gain. Throughout these fights, Ohma’s past comes back to haunt him, while Kazuo tries to deal with the challenges of being his handler and figuring out why he was put in the ring in the first place.

Throughout Kengan Ashura Season 1, we saw how Ohma was recruited by Yamashita and how their relationship evolved. While fighting a series of brutal opponents, Ohma learns various tricks and moves, including remembering his father-figure mentor, Niko Tokita. The second season of Kengan Ashura will continue with the Kengan Annihilation Tournament that began in the first season and focus on the climax, with more bloodbaths than ever. Thus, as expected, the upcoming season 2 will mark the end of the original story arc of Ohma’s quest to become the world’s greatest gladiator, wherein we will also discover more about Ohma’s mysterious past and why he was chosen to be a fighter for the corporation.

Watch the Kengan Ashura Season 2 Trailer

The official teaser trailer of Kengan Ashura Season 2, released by Netflix in July 2023, takes us back to the world of no-holds-barred carnage of the world’s most dangerous and savage fighters. Ohma “Ashura” Tokita faces a slew of new opponents, once again, but with new tricks up his sleeves. From his past, whatever Ohma has learned physically and emotionally, will now become his tools for the ultimate test of combat and martial arts, facing off against ruthless fighters who would stop at nothing to slay him. But as always, there is always one last man standing and the money is always on Ashura, or at least, that's what his handler/friend, Yamashita believes. Just like its previous season, Kengan Ashura Season 2 also looks extremely high-octane and fast-paced, which is sure to get your adrenaline rushing. Despite the violence, the action sequences of this series continue to be highly immersive and can be a great watch for those who love combat sports and/or martial arts action.

When and Where Is Kengan Ashura Season 2 Coming Out?

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is set to premiere on September 21, 2023, on Netflix, with an early screening at the TOHO Cinemas in Tokyo on September 10. As a Netflix original, Kengan Ashura is only available to watch on this streaming service. For a better background on the story and before the second season arrives, you might want to catch up on both parts of the first season of the martial arts anime, currently available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Who Stars in Kengan Ashura Season 2?

Image via Netflix

As the first season’s plot continues, the main voice cast will also reprise their roles in a diverse and impressive ensemble for Kengan Ashura Season 2 as well. The other fighters and Ohma’s opponents from Season 1 most likely won’t return. Or will they? Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Attack on Titan) will be returning to voice Ohma “Ashura” Tokita, the 20-something titular protagonist and gladiator who is picked up by Yamashita to fight for the CEO of Nogi Group and is nicknamed "Ashura" in the Kengan matches. Kaiji Tang (Jujutsu Kaisen 0) voices Ohma in the English dub.

In other significant and supporting characters, Chō (Japanese) and Keith Silverstein (English) voice Kazuo Yamashita, Ohma's handler and representative who develops a father-son bond with the young fighter; Jouji Nakata (Japanese) and Michael C. Pizzuto (English) voice Hideki Nogi, the CEO of Nogi Group, who initiates the Annihilation Tournament with the aim to win it and become the company chairman; Yumi Uchiyama (Japanese) and Erika Harlacher (English) voice Kaede Akiyama, Nogi's personal secretary who helps out Ohma and Yamashita once the tournament begins.

How Many Episodes Are There in Kengan Ashura Season 2?

Image via Netflix

There is no official news on the number of episodes for Kengan Ashura Season 2 so far. However, the first season had 24 episodes total, with a 12-episode first part released in July 2019, followed by a 12-episode second part in October 2019. The upcoming second season might also follow suit and be split into two parts with an equal number of episodes. This has not been confirmed yet though so keep an eye on this section for updates.

Who's Making Kengan Ashura Season 2?

Netflix’s Kengan Ashura is an adaptation of the eponymous hit manga series written by Yabako Sandrovich, who also wrote How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?, with illustrations by Daromeon. The series is created by Seiji Kishi, a director, animation artist, and producer best known for helming the anime series Radiant, as well as Yuki Yana a Hero and Asobi Asobase, among several others. The original net animation is written by Makoto Uezu (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) and Gō Zappa (Lupin the 3rd Part V: Misadventures in France). Popular Japanese alternative metal band SiM is set to compose and perform the opening theme "Red" for the second season, while Band-Maid takes over the ending theme "Shambles". SiM is best known for their chart-busting single, “The Rumbling” featured as the opening track for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2, while Band-Maid’s single "Choose Me" has been featured in the Max series Peacemaker.