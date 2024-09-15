She may have been on Drag Race before, but when Kennedy Davenport arrived to Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2, a new side of the Dancing Diva of Texas was born. Returning for her third time on the reality franchise, Kennedy Davenport found her way to another grand finale, but came up just shy of the crown. Nevertheless, fans were granted new insight into the life of the drag legend. She came back because she said, "Drag is what I DO!"

Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2 invited nine international drag queens from across the Drag Race franchise to compete for the crown of Queen of the Motherpucking World. Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, the season featured Alexis Mateo (RuPaul's Drag Race), Cheryl (RuPaul's Drag Race UK), Eureka (RuPaul's Drag Race), Kennedy Davenport (RuPaul's Drag Race), La Kahena (Drag Race France), Le Fil (RuPaul's Drag Race UK), Lemon (Canada's Drag Race), Miss Fiercalicious (Canada's Drag Race), and Tynomi Banks (Canada's Drag Race). The season was nothing short of high-stakes and high art.

'Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2' Was a Different Experience

Drag is what she does, and drag is what she did. It was the spark that brought Kennedy Davenport back to the competition. "Whether I’m working on the Vegas strip, competing in a pageant or on television, I take every opportunity I can to show the world who Kennedy Davenport is. The show has evolved so much since I originally competed, and I saw this as a chance to introduce myself to even more of the world and to learn from my fellow competitors from around the world," she shared. With fifteen franchises globally, it's sometimes hard to keep up with every season that airs. For Kennedy, she made it known how true that is. She hilarious noted that she didn't know any of the other queens because she didn't watch their seasons. But thanks to that, she was able to earn some impressive first impressions and watch certain queens grow. She noted, "I was impressed by a lot of the girls. Miss Fiercalicious is a stunning queen and I definitely recognized her early on as competition. But I also got to watch her grow through the course of the season, too." She continued, "We all have things to learn from each other, and she really grew on me!"

Fans have been cheering Kennedy on since she first arrived on the Drag Race scene during Season 7. She then reached the finale during RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3. But competing on Canada's Drag Race was different for her. This time, it wasn't RuPaul judging. She had to impress Brooke Lynn Hytes. "I’ve known Brooke Lynn for a LONG time through the pageantry systems. She and I are used to being judged by our peers, so it was no big deal in that way for me. It could just as easily be me judging her in another situation!" she said. Maybe one day!

When Kennedy competed previously, the rules were standard to the franchise. Not this time around. For Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2, the winning queen of the week earned the Golden Beaver, a power that allowed them to save one queen from lip syncing. Did this new mechanic affect Kennedy's game? "I don’t even really think about it like that. I know it’s a game or a competition or whatever, but my strategy is really to just do the best I can all the time. The Beaver saved me at a crucial moment, and I was able to use it a couple of times as well. I think it’s helpful, because it also challenges you to develop a better relationship with your peers during the competition. And I had no problem with that!" For Kennedy, she was here for the Golden Beaver.

Kennedy Davenport Is One Funny Lady

Fans have known that Kennedy Davenport is a consummate professional and exceptional performer. She just also happens to be one of those queens who is good at the game of Drag Race. As proven in the past, Kennedy Davenport is one funny lady! "It’s not just important to me to be funny, but it’s important for me to laugh for myself, too. Laughter is how I faced some of my toughest challenges. I HAVE to be able to find the humor in things so I can deal with them. But I also have been trained as an actor and performer to have good timing and instincts about making other people laugh as well," she noted. Thanks to her acting chops, Kennedy was able to win the improv challenge called The Hole, a parody inspired by mystery reality competition shows like The Mole and The Traitors.

While she excelled during the acting challenge, she did have a bit of a hiccup during "Snatch Game: The Rusical." The monster challenge saw two iconic Drag Race challenges combined in one hybrid challenge. She took on social media chef Tabitha Brown. She was set, no matter how the challenge was formatted, on playing the chef. She said, "I still would have been Tabitha Brown, but I think I would have done much better with that character in a regular Snatch Game. The constraints of making it a musical too really limited what we could with our characters."

Kennedy Showed a Softer Side This Season

Oftentimes, Drag Race allows the artists to show their personal side. This season, Kennedy shared some personal stories. Between the love of her partner and the importance of providing for her family, Kennedy Davenport brought new insight into the incredible human behind the legendary artist. "One thing about me is, I have always been transparent. I have overcome more obstacles than people even realize to be where I am, and I’ve had to be a responsible adult basically since I was a kid. And I know I’m not the only person who has gone through these things, or faced stuff like that. So I hope people see me continuing to be strong, and focusing on my career, but always leaving time and energy for my family. They made me who I am, and I do all this for them."

Kennedy came to Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2 to win, sadly she came just short, losing to Lemon in a very tight lip sync in the first round of the Lip Sync Smack Down for the Crown. Kennedy revealed, "I mean, obviously everyone enters the competition to win, and that was my goal. So, I was disappointed to get so close again but not get the crown. But I was also very proud of what I presented and how everything came across. But I’ve had many wins and many losses in my life, so I keep it pumping either way, baby."

So what's next for this legend? What's the next big drag dream? "Bitch, I’ve BEEN global! But to answer your question, I accomplish my dream every day by doing what I love. The old song says, 'I don’t know who holds tomorrow, but I know who holds my hand.' I have faith that my life and career will continue to grow and bloom the way God intends."

Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2 is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

