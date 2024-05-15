The Big Picture Kenneth Branagh to write and direct The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde starring Jodie Comer.

High expectations for the psychological thriller after Branagh's Oscar-winning film Belfast.

Comer's upcoming projects include The Bikeriders and 28 Years Later.

Actor-director Kenneth Branagh has found his next directorial venture. The Hercule Poirot actor is set to write and direct The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, Deadline reports. The movie has also bagged topline talent in The Bikeriders star Jodie Comer. While the feature is being described as “psychological thriller” the plot details and log line are kept tightly under wraps. More details are expected when the film will begin production in August in the UK.

The expectations from the feature are very high given Branagh’s last directorial feature, Belfast, won him an Oscar and with a power packed performer like Comer, another compelling original story seems to be on the chart. The movie reunites Branagh with Belfast producers Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, and Laura Berwick. Also producing are Matthew Jenkins and Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau.

The Talents Behind ‘Belfast’

Fans love Branagh as the Agatha Christie sleuth Hercule Poirot, whom he portrayed in three films for Disney. He last acted in and directed A Haunting in Venice, the final installment in the franchise. He is also an impeccable director having helmed the likes of Thor, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein among others. His 2021 directorial feature Belfast, bagged seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director and won for Best Original Screenplay. He was also seen in last year's smash hit Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer where he played Niels Bohr, a Danish physicist and Nobel Prize winner who was somewhat of a mentor to Oppenheimer. He recently wrapped production starring in Mayday opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Comer will be soon seen in Jeff Nichols’ upcoming drama, The Bikeriders, alongside Tom Hardy and Austin Butler. The movie is based on the 1967 photo-book of the same name by Danny Lyon depicting the lives of Chicago-based motorcycle gang, the Outlaws MC. She’ll be next starting production on director Danny Boyle’s newest installment of the highly anticipated, 28 Years Later trilogy, alongside Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O’Connell. She was last seen in The End We Start From starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston, and Mark Strong. The movie has an 88 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and is well loved by fans and critics alike. It’ll be fascinating to see Comer in a psychological thriller directed by Branagh.

With compelling performers like Comer and Branagh’s enigmatic vision the movie is going to be one to watch out for. Currently no release date or window is available for The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.