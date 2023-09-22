The Big Picture The films Bram Stoker's Dracula and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein are closely tied together and were both adapted from their respective literary sources.

Coppola's Dracula isn't as faithful to the original text as Branagh's Frankenstein is.

Despite both films being box office successes, Dracula was generally well-received while Frankenstein received poor reviews and is largely forgotten.

It’s one of the great pieces of lore in gothic fiction: Frankenstein and Dracula both emerged from that fateful Year Without a Summer, 1816, when Mary Shelley participated in the writing contest that spawned her modern Prometheus and John Polidori’s novella The Vampyre, later fleshed out by Bram Stoker into his immortal count. The truth isn’t quite that neat; vampires existed well before Polidori put pen to paper, Dracula is 50 years removed from The Vampyre, and Stoker’s influences are obscured by many myths. But the tales have become bound together by lore and by adaptation, particularly through movies. Universal followed its 1931 Dracula with Frankenstein, Hammer did the same in reverse in the 1950s, and in the 1990s, American Zoetrope embarked on two ambitious adaptations: Bram Stoker’s Dracula, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, directed by Kenneth Branagh in his first horror film, nearly 30 years before A Haunting in Venice.

These two films, Dracula in 1992 and Frankenstein in 1994, are tied together more closely than their source material, and not just because the same company was behind them both. Coppola was originally meant to helm Frankenstein as his immediate follow-up to Dracula and had even begun prepping it while Dracula was still in editing. But with Dracula and The Godfather Part III having rescued him from persistent financial woes, Coppola (who spends a fair portion of both films’ commentaries venting about his predicament) wanted to start extracting himself from studio filmmaking. He retreated into a producer’s role and handed Frankenstein over to Branagh. Besides being his first horror film, it was Branagh's first time working on a big-budget Hollywood movie.

By their full titles, these versions of Dracula and Frankenstein promised truer adaptations of their literary sources than past films. Each was done on a lavish scale with backing from Sony (through Columbia for Dracula, TriStar for Frankenstein). And both films scored at the box office. But while Bram Stoker’s Dracula was generally well-received on its initial release and has remained a cult classic, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein was excoriated by critics and is hardly remembered at all. How did Branagh’s first stab at Hollywood horror end up birthing such an ugly stepsister to Coppola’s effort?

'Frankenstein' and 'Dracula' Both Stray From the Book

It’s no secret by now that the title Bram Stoker’s Dracula is, if not false advertising, more than a little misleading. Oh, it follows the letter of Stoker’s novel more closely than most cinematic Draculas have. Every major character is present, has their proper name, and meets their intended fate. The major plot beats are all there and happen when they’re meant to happen, to whom they’re meant to happen. The film also takes more care to represent often-neglected elements of the book: its epistolary nature, its interest in the latest Victorian technology, and the energy and adventure from the cross-country chase back to Transylvania.

But screenwriter James V. Hart, who originated this adaptation before Coppola became attached, made two substantial changes: he tried to reconcile Stoker’s Count Dracula with the historical Vlad III Dracula of Wallachia, and he transformed Mina Harker (Winona Ryder) into Dracula’s (Gary Oldman) reincarnated lover. The former change arguably expands the story’s scope without compromise; Stoker already incorporated a few scraps of Vlad’s history into his vampire along with his patronymic (though much less than is sometimes supposed). The romance, however, has no foundation in the novel.

The script for Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein also predated Coppola’s involvement, though it passed through several hands (Steph Lady and Frank Darabont share credit on the finished film). It, too, follows the letter of its novel. The frame story of an Arctic expedition is retained. The plot is set in the 18th century. Every major character is accounted for. Victor Frankenstein (Branagh) is a Byronic hero instead of a mad scientist. Most of the major plot points from the first two-thirds of the story are retained.

But just like Coppola’s Dracula, Branagh’s Frankenstein contains two major deviations from the book. One is making Frankenstein’s chief motivation for his experiments to eliminate death. Like Hart’s drawing on Vlad Țepeș’ life for his script, this change was arguably an expansion on an aspect of Shelley’s book; Frankenstein does muse about resurrecting the dead, albeit briefly. But this change spawned a much bigger one in the film’s third act: Frankenstein using his knowledge of life and death to resurrect his beloved Elizabeth (Helena Bonham Carter) after the Creature (Robert De Niro) kills her, leading creation and creator to fight over whose bride she now is.

Branagh’s 'Frankenstein' Is More Faithful Than Coppola's 'Dracula'

The issue with the changes made to Bram Stoker’s Dracula so far as claims of faithfulness are concerned is the impact they have on the story’s spirit. Stoker’s Dracula is an unambiguously predatory and invasive monster, bound for England for blood and conquest. Professor Van Helsing finds Dracula’s deeds in mortal life admirable, but as a vampire, the count is merciless, soulless, and has no romantic designs on Mina or anyone else.

Making that ravenous villain into a tragic hero without substantially changing the events of the plot creates a lot of questions when considering Bram Stoker’s Dracula as a narrative. Why, for instance, does this Dracula already plan on going to London before he learns of Mina’s existence? Why does a Dracula so in love with his late wife that he becomes a vampire to avenge her death on all the world have three brides? Why does he prey on Lucy (Sadie Frost) sexually as well as for blood, even after he finds Mina?

There are fewer issues on Mina’s end of the love story, though her relationship with Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) suffers; the most memorable thing about this version of Harker is how awkward Reeves’s accent is. More harm is done to the story’s moral compass, a straightforward issue in the novel. The film acknowledges vampirism as evil, but is Dracula a perpetrator or victim? The love story begs for audience sympathy and proves key to resolving the conflict – but it demands a woman surrender one identity for another and spend eternity feasting on the blood of the living. Coppola, who says on Dracula’s commentary that he never liked Van Helsing, transformed him from a kindly (if exasperatingly verbose) doctor into an irascible, dangerous one played by Sir Anthony Hopkins. But this Van Helsing is right when he tells Mina that her salvation is Dracula's destruction, so do we root for him over the lovers?

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein stays much closer to its novel’s spirit. Shelley’s Victor Frankenstein thought second of resurrecting the dead and first of glory and achievement. The film reverses his priorities but keeps both in play, and Frankenstein’s delusions of cheating death reinforce the story’s themes of man treading ground not meant for mortals. The script makes smaller changes, like the expansion of Professor Waldman (John Cleese) into Frankenstein’s mentor in reanimation or turning Frankenstein’s father (Ian Holm) into a doctor who couldn’t save his wife, to support its major innovations without straying too far from Shelley.

Even the fight over Elizabeth at the end could be said to tie back into larger themes of the novel, as ostentatious a change as it is. One of the great tragedies of Victor Frankenstein is that, for all his admirable qualities, he has a blind spot when it comes to the dangers inherent in the power he wields. That power birthed a creation he rejected, and that creation went on to destroy Frankenstein’s family. But Frankenstein never wholly owns up to his share of the responsibility for those deaths. In Branagh’s film, he’s forced to confront that responsibility more directly when his hasty revival of Elizabeth leaves her so malformed that she takes her own life, and the whole of their manor house with her.

Coppola’s 'Dracula' Is A Better Movie Than Branagh's 'Frankenstein'

Branagh was outspoken ahead of his film’s release about wanting to stay as close to Shelley’s novel as possible. He resisted Coppola’s major note (discussed in the Dracula commentary), to jettison 25 minutes of book-faithful material before the creation sequence. And his is the closer of the two to living up to its title. So the question remains: what went wrong? Why does Branagh’s Frankenstein rate so much lower than Coppola’s Dracula?

Coppola’s Dracula – and it is far more his than Stoker’s – is a narrative mess. But before it’s a narrative, that film is an experience. There was a unifying concept behind its production, that of a “dark, erotic nightmare” in Coppola’s words, realized through 19th-century special effects and a visual style set by the Symbolist and Pre-Raphaelite artists of Stoker’s time. That imagery, and that larger concept, create a dream logic that smooths over some narrative cracks and lends support to the love story, warts and all. And that dark, erotic vision is masterfully told. Bram Stoker’s Dracula is overflowing with sumptuous images, a brilliant score by Wojciech Kilar, and inspired performances and sequences. Coppola, who had loved the novel since his childhood, was a veteran of such elaborate productions by 1992, and he pulled this one off with aplomb.

Branagh is no less talented a filmmaker, and if he hadn’t helmed a blockbuster by 1994, he didn’t lack ambition and flair. He had his own overarching vision for Frankenstein, an “epic fairy tale.” But – and this happens to every filmmaker, sooner or later – the execution fell short. Darabont was famously unhappy with Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, decrying it as big, loud, and devoid of subtlety. That’s not entirely true. Things quiet down for the Creature’s time in the woods, and for his first confrontation with Frankenstein, the best moments in the film. But on either side of those scenes is unrelenting Sturm und Drang that plays to the epic, but works against the fairy tale – and against the plot.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in Patrick Doyle’s score, a bombastic and emotionally aggressive work that often undermines scenes rather than supports them. The visual style is similarly troubled; the cavernous and theatrical interior of Frankenstein’s mansion sits uncomfortably next to naturalistic village sets and location shoots. Performances are often flamboyant when restraint would serve better. That determination of Frankenstein to stop death disappears for a long stretch as wedding plans and angry mobs take over, and the transition from that goal to creating life ends up feeling arbitrary rather than organic.

But the film suffers most from one more change not yet mentioned: the insistence leading up to the Creature’s birth that such experiments inevitably result in dangerous and destructive abominations. It’s an element present in past adaptations, from Universal to Hammer, and a staple of this kind of horror film – but it works against the inherent sympathy of the Creature in the novel. Perhaps someone felt obliged to have such warnings in. Branagh sounds them as loudly as anything else early on, only to abandon that element once De Niro is out and about. But by then, it's too late; just as in past adaptations, those warnings have already undermined the pathos of both the Creature and Frankenstein himself, who faces moral reproach from all corners no matter what he tries to do about his creation. Branagh's epic fairy tale structure can't accommodate that thematic confusion the way Coppola's erotic nightmare accommodated his love story, and thematic confusion is what ultimately sinks Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.