Last week I conducted an interview with Kenneth Branagh for our ongoing remote interview series Collider Connected. As you’ve hopefully seen in our previous episodes, Collider Connected allows us to go in-depth with our subjects due to the length of the conversations, and the discussion with Branagh was no different. Over the course of the extended interview, Branagh talked about a ton of things including making Artemis Fowl, how he got into directing movies with Henry V, being an uncredited extra in Chariots of Fire when he was nineteen, how he’s thinking about doing an animated Shakespeare movie based on A Midsummer’s Night Dream, why he was incredibly nervous during the opening ceremony at the 2012 Olympics, what it was like making the Marvel movie Thor (including sharing an awesome story about casting Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston with Kevin Feige), making Tenet with Christopher Nolan, what people can look forward to with the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express sequel Death on the Nile, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.

If you’re interested in any of the titles I just mentioned or just want to hear some great behind-the-scenes stories, you’re going to really enjoy this conversation. Check out what he had to say below and further down the page is a complete listing of everything we talked about.

Artemis Fowl is now streaming on Disney+ and based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer and stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Kenneth Branagh: