Kenneth Branagh on ‘Artemis Fowl’, ‘Tenet’, and Casting Chris Hemsworth as Thor | Collider Connected
Last week I conducted an interview with Kenneth Branagh for our ongoing remote interview series Collider Connected. As you’ve hopefully seen in our previous episodes, Collider Connected allows us to go in-depth with our subjects due to the length of the conversations, and the discussion with Branagh was no different. Over the course of the extended interview, Branagh talked about a ton of things including making Artemis Fowl, how he got into directing movies with Henry V, being an uncredited extra in Chariots of Fire when he was nineteen, how he’s thinking about doing an animated Shakespeare movie based on A Midsummer’s Night Dream, why he was incredibly nervous during the opening ceremony at the 2012 Olympics, what it was like making the Marvel movie Thor (including sharing an awesome story about casting Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston with Kevin Feige), making Tenet with Christopher Nolan, what people can look forward to with the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express sequel Death on the Nile, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.
If you’re interested in any of the titles I just mentioned or just want to hear some great behind-the-scenes stories, you’re going to really enjoy this conversation. Check out what he had to say below and further down the page is a complete listing of everything we talked about.
Artemis Fowl is now streaming on Disney+ and based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer and stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.
If you’ve missed our previous Collider Connected interviews, we’ve had Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, Akiva Goldsman, Linda Cardellini, Billy Porter, David Koepp, Simon Pegg, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, Paul Feig, Will Forte, Kaitlyn Dever, and Joe Pantoliano.
- How he was an uncredited extra in Chariots of Fire.
- When did he realize he wanted to be in the movie and did being in Chariots of Fire inspire him?
- When did he know he wanted to do movies and television?
- How he was able to make Henry V as a movie.
- When was the last time he was nervous on stage? He shares a great story about the 2012 Olympics and Danny Boyle.
- Can he walk away from a bad performance or does it stick with him?
- How does he decide on when he wants to do a play, a movie or television?
- Has he come close to doing another Shakespeare movie?
- How he’s thinking about doing an animated Shakespeare movie based on A Midsummer’s Night Dream.
- Which of his Shakespeare movies should someone start with if they haven’t seen one?
- What was it about Artemis Fowl that made him want to make it?
- How long was his first cut of Artemis Fowl?
- The challenges of trying to make a movie with child actors which limits how much hours they can work.
- What was the last scene he cut out of the film and why?
- Would he put deleted scenes on Disney+?
- Does he have a Disneyland passport for life due to how much money he’s made Disney?
Did he have any resistance to wanting to shoot Murder on the Orient Express using 65mm cameras?
- How he used the same cameras on Death on the Nile.
- Where are they in post-production on Death on the Nile?
- When will people see the first trailer?
- What was it like casting the film?
- Did he feel any pressure when making Thor since the film had to work and make money?
- Shares a great story about casting Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston with Kevin Feige.
- Is he surprised the superhero genre has not slowed down?
- Was he ever going to direct the Thor sequel or another superhero movie?
- Was he ever in talks to direct a Harry Potter movie?
- What is it like working with Christopher Nolan as a director?
- How many takes does Nolan like to do and how many does he like to do?
- When you’re making a film like Tenet does he have to sign an NDA?
- What it’s like handling the script for a new Nolan film.
- Is he surprised at the level of interest in Tenet?
- Has he seen Tenet?
- What’s coming up for him?
- How he’s written a new script that he calls a small and personal film which he’s going to do next.
