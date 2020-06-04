Collider Connected: Watch Our Exclusive Live Interview with Kenneth Branagh June 10 at 9am PT

Over the past few months, we’ve been offering our readers a number of in-depth video interviews with filmmakers and performers via our Collider Connected series, and we have another exciting announcement to make today. On Wednesday, June 10th at 12pm ET/9am PT Kenneth Branagh will be joining us for a live episode of Collider Connected that you can watch here on Collider and on our YouTube channel!

We’re hoping to discuss highlights from his career including writing, directing and starring in numerous Shakespeare adaptations, directing Thor almost ten years ago, playing Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, his work on stage in the West End, as well as directing the upcoming fantastical adventure Artemis Fowl that starts streaming on Disney+ June 12th.

About Artemis Fowl, Branagh has previously said:

“Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

Artemis Fowl is based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer and stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Again, you can watch the interview live on June 10th at 12pm ET/9am PT on Collider’s YouTube channel and right here on Collider.com. If you missed any of our previous Collider Connected installments, check out our in-depth discussions with Michael Giacchino, Roger Deakins, Simon Pegg, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, Paul Feig, Will Forte, Kaitlyn Dever, Joe Pantoliano, and Akiva Goldsman.

Here’s the Artemis Fowl trailer if you haven’t seen it:

