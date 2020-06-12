Exclusive: Kenneth Branagh’s Next Film Will Be a “Small, Personal” Story He Wrote

Kenneth Branagh hasn’t produced or directed his own script since his The Magic Flute adaptation hit theaters in 2006. In the meantime, he’s been busy introducing Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor into the MCU, adapting Agatha Christie mysteries into blockbusters, and appearing in Christopher Nolan movies about WWII battles and time inversion. Big, big stuff, basically. However, when Collider’s Steve Weintraub sat down with Branagh to discuss his directing efforts on the Disney+ film Artemis Fowl, we also discovered that the filmmaker is aiming to tackle his own screenplay once again. Once Tenet hits theaters and post-production concludes on Death on the Nile, Branagh will produce a “small, personal film” that he plucked “right out of [his] guts.”

Here’s exactly what he said:

“The truth is actually, I’ve written lots of things but haven’t deemed them good enough. I have a pretty packed bottom drawer. But I’ve practiced a lot. So my latest practicing is producing something I’m beginning to think might be my next project and that’s been born out of this period of enforced reflection. It’s let me do some things that I haven’t had time to do. I’m looking forward to that. Something on a smaller scale that’s right out of my guts.”

Although Branagh wouldn’t reveal the title quite yet, he did promise to dress up like Christopher Nolan and hand-deliver it to us when it’s ready, so we’ve got that going for us.

With Artemis Fowl debuting today, the writer/director will next appear on-screen in Tenet, Nolan’s trippy time-hopping film in which Branagh plays the antagonist. Although things are still kind of tentative right now, Tenet is still set to hit theaters on July 17, a move Branagh told us he thinks could kick the film industry back to “somewhere near normal.”

Be on the lookout for the rest of our interview with Branagh over the next few days. For more on Tenet, here is the latest trailer.