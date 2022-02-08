With three new nods at Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, filmmaker and actor Kenneth Branagh took his lifetime tally to eight, seven of which are in a record-breaking seven different categories. Branagh was nominated for Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay for Belfast, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film about his youth in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. The film was also nominated for Best Sound, Best Original Song (Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy”), Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds), and Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench).

In addition to his Picture, Director and Original Screenplay nods at the 94th Academy Awards, Branagh has also been nominated for Best Actor (Henry V), Best Live Action Short Film (Swan Song), Best Adapted Screenplay (Hamlet), and Best Supporting Actor (My Week with Marilyn). Belfast is his second directing nod, after 1989’s Henry V. Having established himself as one of the most prominent Shakespeareans of his generation, Branagh has adopted a one-for-them-one-for-me approach in recent years. His work as a director spans genres as diverse as historical drama (of course), superhero epic (Thor), and children’s fantasy (Artemis Fowl).

Belfast’s seven nods arrive just as Branagh is preparing for the release of his latest film, the long-delayed murder mystery sequel Death on the Nile. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, and Russell Brand, the film is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. It’s a sequel to Branagh’s 2017 box office hit Murder on the Orient Express. In addition to performing directing duties on these films, Branagh also appears in the lead role as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

Although admittedly divisive, Belfast is another in a new wave of semi-autobiographical movies by contemporary directors, joining Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma (which scored ten nominations at the 91st Academy Awards) and Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God (which scored a Best International Feature nod at this year’s Oscars). Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog led with twelve nods, making Champion the first woman to receive two directing nominations.

The 2022 Oscars will air live on March 27.

