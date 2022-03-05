He stands in a confined room, with anxious eyes all on him. The man has begun to tick off all the clues he’s ascertained during an investigation. Several knife marks on the victim’s body are deeper than others. One suspect has been lying about their true identity all this time. Everything is laid out, there can be no more secrets. Someone is a murderer and Hercule Poirot knows preciously who. Across a lifespan in 33 novels, multiple adaptations in movies and on TV, Poirot’s status has repeatedly found new life. He owes his delectable precision to his creator, author Agatha Christie, an icon of the Golden Age of Detective Fiction. She found great literary success with her puzzle-like whodunit novels. And while she created many sleuths for her readers, Mrs. Marple being another of her most famous, it was Poirot whose popularity has lasted over 100 years since his original debut. In directing and starring in two modern blockbusters focusing on the Belgian detective, Kenneth Branagh has left his personal stamp, revitalizing the character for old and new audiences alike.

From his many appearances on the page and on the screen, Poirot epitomized the definition of "dandy." He was prim, proper, and took loving care to his mustache. The meticulous facial hair could be a character in itself. On the Agatha Christie website, the “home” of the author, it was stated best: “Perhaps even more famous than the man himself, is his moustache. Luxurious, magnificent, immense, and dedicatedly groomed, the moustache precedes Poirot into a room; it’s a unique talking point, it’s provocative, and it has a character all of its own.” Enter Branagh in Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), who’s extravagant mustache qualifies under those terms. Unlike Sherlock Holmes, another popular English creation, who used inductive means to solve the crime at hand, Poirot used deduction, relying upon his “little grey cells” to piece everything together. And although Branagh doesn’t come close to the short and stout appearance of the literature, it can be excused for what takes its place.

Humor is greatly expanded upon with his Poirot, notably through his studious OCD. His concerns outside of crime-solving might be ridiculous, but it never feels against character. Hard-boiled eggs must be symmetrical, otherwise his appetite could be ruined. Upon accidentally stepping in a pile of animal droppings, Poirot’s unease is lightened by stepping in with his other shoe. Once again, perfect order has been secured, poking fun at his OCD and pushing it further. Screenwriter for both films, Michael Green, didn’t rely only on humor to present an engaging Poirot. Green chose to dive deeper into the ensemble cast, which wasn’t only to complicate the inner lives and emotions of the suspects but also that of Poirot. In the books, Poirot, like other Golden Age detectives, had a slim backstory, just enough for the whodunit formula. The puzzle of the crime, its clues, and the solution was the main draw. Characterization was limited. In an interview with The Script Lab, Green went in a different direction, saying, “Agatha Christie’s writing doesn’t mine the character’s emotions as much as it notes the emotions. I wanted to make it feel like these are real things being experienced by real people. That doesn’t mean you can’t have heightened moments for amusement or comedy. It’s a fairly dark story about a dark murder that avenges an even darker murder. I wanted to make it feel as if all these things were happening to these people with a truer, inner life that I don’t feel has ever really been done.”

In Murder on the Orient Express, failed justice in the past and the lasting effects of it was what lead to the killing onboard. Poirot comes to the understanding that his own moral compass and sense of order cannot always be relied upon to be the perfect answer. In Death on the Nile, Green went one step further and gave a backstory. In a prologue when Poirot was a young Belgian soldier in the first World War, he was caught in an explosion. It’s not fatal to him, but he is left with facial injuries, a scar he will cover up with his extravagant mustache. His lover Katherine (Susannah Fielding) visits him as he recovers, although tragedy is soon to come. She’s killed in an explosion and in his pain, Poirot has vowed to never seek out love again. On the doomed sail down the Nile, he starts to grow feelings toward blues singer Salome Otterbourne (Sophie Okonedo). He rediscovers his need for companionship, although the central crime and his blunt questioning during the investigation puts this on edge of being unfulfilled. All these various bits of characterization presented a more complicated Poirot. In an interview with Deadline, Branagh noted the charm mixed into the deeper layers. “Poirot, by contrast, is someone whose obsessive-compulsive personality is very expressive," he said. “He can’t help himself, so there was fun to be had in that, and yet part of what Michael Green did in the screenplay was present a more interior Poirot, as well, somebody more melancholic and lonely and isolated.”

A signature departure (or addition), was the agility inserted in. For Murder and Death, Poirot maintained all his observant qualities but if the need came to it, he could handle himself in a confrontation with a suspect. The quiet and contemplative Poirot from past appearances, who stayed off to the sidelines, was long gone. It makes sense to the energy on display in Branagh’s films. He is leaner, quicker, and stronger. In both films, a foot chase occurs, but it is Death on the Nile that improves on one major flaw of Murder on the Orient Express. In the latter, a short chase sequence on the snowbound train is a red herring and so obviously slipped into the film to wake up anyone in the audience. Josh Gad’s McQueen attempts to burn some evidence. He doesn’t get far with Poirot chasing him, the two descending the wooden bridge the train is stalled on. Green’s method to quicken the pace isn’t unnecessary but in Death it makes more logical plot sense. During a tense interrogation between Poirot and a suspect, a gunshot blasts out, like the best kind of jump scare. The killer has struck again and Poirot does what he must. He chases after the killer, almost catching them by tossing an ax to hit some flesh or bone. Although it may seem this version of Poirot could spill over into “action-hero” territory, it works with the setup at hand. A murder, if not more, have been committed. Shouldn’t there be high stakes involved?

Actor Albert Finney played Poirot on his own murderous train ride back in 1974, remaining the only actor to play the character and get an Oscar nomination for the portrayal. Finney was an angrier Poirot but more or less stuck to the literary elements associated with the detective. The quintessential take was the least creative, with David Suchet's performance for Agatha Christie’s Poirot on PBS being so precisely what was in Christie’s books, from his mannerisms to his appearance. Theatrics were a major aspect to the character, in all versions, with his usual persistence in bringing together all the suspects for a grand, final reveal, to which he gave with bravado.

Once again, Death on the Nile ups the ante from its predecessor. After the interrogation that went fatally wrong, Poirot treats solving the crime on the elegant vessel as extremely personal. So much so, the tension escalates to Poirot not only gathering the suspects together, he does so while holding a gun he will use if necessary. That’s a far cry from the adaptations with Finney or Suchet, or even the typical whodunit formula where the violence often remained to the central crime. With Branagh, justice will be held even if it means his Poirot will have to get his hands bloodied up.

For some, these two contemporary blockbusters and its changes or additions might be a bit too much to handle. Maybe it’s too distracting from the mystery puzzle-solving. But the Belgian detective’s longevity has survived all this time after the Golden Age of Detective Fiction. A departure is needed to keep things fresh. Modern audiences are more familiar with characters that take action rather than sit by and quietly observe. While keeping certain stoic traits, Branagh’s take on the character is refreshing. His performance can be grittier, but he knows full well both Hercule Poirot’s importance in the world of the movies and in pop culture at large.

