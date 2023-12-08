The Big Picture Kenneth Branagh praises Laurence Olivier's performance in "Richard III" as phenomenal and compares it to Marilyn Monroe's ease with the camera. Watch on Criterion.

Kenneth Branagh is a remarkably versatile actor and filmmaker. Few other directors can boast of having helmed Shakespeare adaptations, a Marvel movie, a Jack Ryan flick, several murder mystery comedies, and Artemis Fowl. On top of that, he's tried his hand at suspense (Dead Again), horror (Mary Shelley's Frankenstein), and autobiographical drama (Belfast).

Like most great directors, Branagh is also a huge cinema fan who has praised plenty of movies over the years. He's an especially huge devotee of Shakespearean legend Sir Laurence Olivier (not surprising) but has also cited films like Cloud Atlas and Lady Bird as favorites. These are some of the films that Branagh loves the most, which his fans should also enjoy.

10 'Richard III' (1955)

Directed by Laurence Olivier

Olivier directed and stars in this adaptation of the Shakespeare tragedy. Set against the backdrop of the Wars of the Roses, the film follows the rise and fall of Richard, Duke of Gloucester, as he schemes, manipulates, and murders his way to the English throne. It was the third Shakespeare film Olivier directed, after Henry V and Hamlet. While it was not as acclaimed on release as the other two, Richard III has since come to be regarded as one of the defining screen adaptations of the Bard's work.

"Olivier was sexy, cocky, and brilliant. It was a phenomenal performance. Frankly, he had an ease with the camera there that you can almost compare with Marilyn Monroe. He was completely at home with Richard III, and it surprised him!" Branagh said.

9 'The Entertainer' (1960)

Directed by Tony Richardson

Olivier also leads this drama directed by Tony Richardson set in post-war Britain. The story centers on Archie Rice (Olivier), a struggling, third-rate music hall performer overwhelmed by personal and professional failures. Archie's crumbling career reflects the decline of traditional British entertainment and the nation's fading imperial glory. Through him, the film examines themes of class, family, and the clash between old and new values, with a particular focus on the strained relationship between Archie and his son, played by Albert Finney.

Olivier plays Archie as a vain, hollow yet complex figure; both detestable and understandable. His performance was widely acclaimed, and he received an Oscar nomination for the role. "It’s a method performance that draws on his love of theater and performing. [Olivier] also uses his personal sadness to rich human effect. It’s funny, dark, and tragic," Branagh said.

8 'Marathon Man' (1976)

Directed by John Schlesinger

In this thriller, Dustin Hoffman is Babe Levy, a graduate student and avid marathon runner who winds up in over his head when his older brother, a government agent, is killed. As he seeks answers, he discovers that his brother was involved in a secret mission and stumbles upon a cache of stolen diamonds. Meanwhile, Dr. Szell (Olivier), a sadistic former Nazi war criminal, is determined to recover the stolen gems and will stop at nothing to do so.

"In the most famous scene, a bald and menacing Olivier circles innocent marathon runner Hoffman, who’s strapped in a dentist's chair. It’s so scary you never want to go to the dentist afterwards," Branagh said. "This scene spawned the famous story: in theory, Hoffman stayed out all night to appear sufficiently haggard the next day, and Olivier said, ‘Why don’t you try acting, dear boy?'"

7 'Dracula' (1979)

Directed by John Badham

Frank Langella plays the Count in this John Badham adaptation of the classic story. Dracula arrives in London, where he becomes infatuated with Lucy Seward (Kate Nelligan), and her best friend, Mina Harker (Jan Francis). As the women fall under Dracula's spell, their loved ones, including Lucy's fiancé Jonathan Harker (Trevor Eve) and Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Olivier), must confront the ancient evil.

Langella delivers a more complex take on the bloodsucker than those that have come before, while sumptuous production design and a terrific score conjure up a captivating Gothic atmosphere. In particular, Branagh praised Olivier, saying, "He looked so magnificent, carved out of granite. The memorable thing, every one else was doing Transylvanian accents, and then he enters, very commanding, and it stopped being camp and schlocky. It’s an underrated film," Branagh said.

6 'Monster' (2003)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Charlize Theron won an Oscar and found international stardom with her frightening, powerful lead performance in this crime drama. She plays the real-life serial killer of Aileen Wuornos, who murdered seven men between 1989 and 1990. The movie delves into Wuornos's tragic and troubled life, detailing her descent into a world of violence as she forms a tumultuous relationship with Selby Wall (Christina Ricci).

Theron's transformation into Wuornos is nothing short of astonishing, emotionally as well as physically. It makes for one of the bleakest, but also most vivid, character studies of the last two decades. "One of the greatest screen performances of all time from Charlize Theron and inspired direction from Patty Jenkins," Branagh wrote.

5 'Cloud Atlas' (2012)

Directed by Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, and Tom Tykwer

Directed by the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer, Cloud Atlas is a sci-fi epic in the true sense of the word. It tells six separate but interlinked stories, ranging from the 19th century to a post-apocalyptic future, exploring themes of love and reincarnation. With an ensemble cast including Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, and many others, actors take on multiple roles across different narratives.

The movie was polarizing on release, but there's no denying its vision and bold ambition. Few other projects attempt to combine genre spectacle with human drama on the same scale. Branagh called it "a huge creative risk from all involved but a dazzling achievement that will one day be as lauded as it has been under-appreciated."

4 'Black Narcissus' (1947)

Directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger

Black Narcissus is a psychological drama from influential British filmmaking duo Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger. It tells the tale of a group of nuns attempting to establish a convent in the Himalayas. There, Sister Clodagh (Deborah Kerr) and her team grapple with isolation, culture shock, and their own repressed desires. As they confront the sensual and mystical allure of the mountain and its inhabitants, tensions rise, and the nuns' inner demons are laid bare.

The film is respected for its breathtaking cinematography and powerful performances, including Kathleen Byron's haunting portrayal of Sister Ruth. "A technical triumph, and one of the most potently erotic and dangerous atmospheres ever created in film," Branagh wrote.

3 'Rashomon' (1950)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Rashomon is one of Akira Kurosawa's many masterpieces. Set in feudal Japan, the plot revolves around a brutal crime; a samurai's murder and the rape of his wife. The story is retold from multiple perspectives, including the bandit (Toshiro Mifune) who claims to be the murderer, the wife (Machiko Kyō), the samurai's spirit (Masayuki Mori) through a medium, and a woodcutter (Takashi Shimura) who witnessed the events.

As each account unfolds, a complex and contradictory web of truths and lies emerges. In the process, Kurosawa challenges the viewer to question the reliability of human perception and memory. Rashomon's DNA lives on in many films today with unreliable narrators. "Poetry and emotion at a level of intensity rarely found in cinema. Quite beautiful," Branagh wrote.

Rashomon Release Date August 25, 1950 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Takashi Shimura Rating NR Runtime 88

2 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

Barbie represented a much bigger canvas and more elaborate storytelling, but Greta Gerwig's most affecting work as a director remains Lady Bird. This heartfelt coming-of-age story follows Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), a high school senior who dreams of escaping her hometown for the artistic and intellectual allure of the East Coast. At the same time, she must deal with her complex relationship with her mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf).

The film delicately portrays the ups and downs of their mother-daughter bond and Lady Bird's experiences in love, friendship, and self-discovery. The performances are fantastic across the board, and the script is alternately hilarious and poignant. "An exquisite lightness of touch disguises depth and tenderness that quietly overwhelm the viewer," Branagh wrote.

1 'Do the Right Thing' (1989)

Directed by Spike Lee

Set on the hottest day of the summer in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, Do the Right Thing follows an ensemble cast of characters from different racial backgrounds, as they navigate the sweltering heat and simmering racial conflicts that ultimately erupt in a tragic act of violence. At the heart of the story is Mookie, played by director Spike Lee himself, a young Black man who works at Sal's Pizzeria, a popular local restaurant.

Through all these characters, the movie serves up a searing social drama that still packs a punch today. Not for nothing, it is widely considered to be Lee's masterpiece and has appeared on several lists of the best movies ever made. "A cinematic hand grenade. Intensity, heat and explosive political and social commentary. In-your-face cinema that stays in your heart," Branagh wrote.

Do the Right Thing Release Date June 14, 1989 Director Spike Lee Cast Spike Lee Danny Aiello , Ossie Davis , Ruby Dee , Richard Edson , Giancarlo Esposito Rating R Runtime 120

