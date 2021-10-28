Kenneth Branagh’s new movie Belfast, which the director has described as his “most personal film,” almost included a more overt reference to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than the one that already exists, per Variety. Partially based on the director’s own childhood during a period of political turmoil in Northern Ireland known as “The Troubles,” Belfast is a coming-of-age tale about a child named Buddy, played by newcomer Jude Hill.

The film includes a scene in which Buddy, somewhat of a stand-in for Branagh, reads a Thor comic book. Branagh said that he contemplated having the comic’s vibrant colors flood the film's black-and-white visuals, but ultimately decided it would be “too much.” Branagh, of course, directed the first Thor film, which introduced Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki to the MCU.

Branagh said about the self-referential Easter egg:

“Those original Jack Kirby illustrations for Thor were eye-popping. I did think about shooting young Jude, sitting on the pavement reading it while the comic book color leaps out, but we decided it was too much.”

In addition to the comic book, Branagh also pays homage to the art that influenced him as a child, through scenes of Buddy’s family going to the movies to watch Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and One Million Years B.C. as well as a theatre performance of A Christmas Carol. These scenes are presented in color, symbolically contrasting Belfast’s monochrome look.

While Branagh acknowledged Kirby's lush art, his Thor movie was a largely muted epic that owed more of a creative debt to the works of William Shakespeare. It wouldn’t be until Taika Waititi took over the franchise with Thor: Ragnarok that Kirby’s art would get its due respect on screen.

Last year, Branagh spoke to Collider about how important Thor was in the larger scheme of the MCU, back in Phase One of the franchise. He said:

“There was no question that tonally Thor was critical after the massive success of the brilliant Iron Man from Mr. Favreau and Robert [Downey Jr.], and then slightly less successful in their terms The Incredible Hulk. Thor became critical to being the sort of tonal bridge—featuring literally a rainbow bridge as well—between as it were the Earthbound and space-bound and fantasy-bound parts of the Marvel universe. So there was a kind of connective matrix that Thor, Asgard, the Nine Realms and everything that it involved could provide inside that large Marvel Cinematic Universe that was enormously important that couldn’t be done by the brilliant Captain America, because it wasn’t the same material. This was the one that said, ‘Is there a fantastical future?’”

Belfast, which premiered at the 48th Telluride Film Festival in September and won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, features an ensemble cast that includes Caitriona Balfe as Buddy’s mother, Jamie Dornan as his father, Judi Dench as his grandmother, and Ciarán Hinds as his grandfather. The film is slated for a November 12th release.

