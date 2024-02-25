The Big Picture Kenneth Mitchell's passing at 49 after battling ALS is a loss felt deeply in the entertainment industry and among Star Trek fans.

It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell on February 24, 2024, at the age of 49. The announcement of his death was first made on his social media handles by his family members, who then also set up a GoFundMe campaign in his name. The actor was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease back in 2020 but faced the challenge with sheer resilience and courage. His remarkable talent and indomitable spirit touched the hearts of many over his 24-year-long career.

The actor continued to push through his ongoing projects and made several appearances on Star Trek: Discovery even after being diagnosed and becoming a wheelchair user — including that of Aurelio, a character whose storyline thoughtfully incorporated his personal use of a power wheelchair.

Mitchell was a cherished figure in the entertainment industry and a beloved member of the Star Trek family. He played several characters in Star Trek: Discovery across three seasons, including the Klingon characters Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurelio. His work, however, extends beyond the stars as he captured audiences in Captain Marvel as Joseph Danvers (Carol’s father), and as Eric Green in the CBS television series Jericho. His other notable performances were in The Astronaut Wives Club and Switched at Birth, among others. The actor also voiced several characters in Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Kenneth Mitchell’s Family Shared a Note From Him and an Obituary Following His Passing

Kenneth is survived by his wife and actress Susan May Pratt (10 Things I Hate About You) and his two children, Lilah and Callum. As per his Twitter, Mitchell requested that any gifts after his death be directed toward ALS research or in support of his two children (a daughter and a son). Although the full obituary and goodbye note can be read in the original post below, here’s a section from the note that perfectly depicts who Mitchell was as a human:

“When I die, when I leave this life, I want to become a tree, a Ginkgo, White pine, Jacaranda, Lemon, Cedar, Oak, Myrtle, or Maple. I want to be buried under the roots so I can be soaked up, all my matter, my energy, my laughter, my tears, and I want to reach up through the branches and touch the night sky. I want to give off oxygen for all to breathe. I would like kids to climb on the branches, students to lean on me, and animals to eat the fruits I’ll bear.”

Our thoughts are with Mitchell's friends and family at this difficult time. You can support his family and ALS research by donating on GoFundMe and see the full post from his loved ones below.

