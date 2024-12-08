If you love the classic TV Westerns of the 1950s and '60s, then there's a two-part made-for-television movie that you've just got to see. The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw hit NBC in 1991, continuing The Gambler television saga first made popular by singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers' 1980 TV film. Yes, Rogers starred in his own installment of Western pictures inspired by his most famous tune, and though there were five installments total, it was the fourth that pushed Rogers' Brady Hawkes into the Wild West of the early 20th Century, just in time to meet up with some of television's greatest stars.

'The Gambler Returns' Reunited Some of the Best TV Western Icons

The Gambler movies are a bit of a wild ride. In each of them, famed gambler Brady Hawkes wanders across the American West in search of the next best poker game. This time, the search takes him all the way to San Francisco for the last game before gambling is outlawed across the United States. Of course, this means that Hawkes and his companions, Ethan Cassidy (Rick Rossovich) and Burgundy Jones (Reba McEntire), have to travel from Mexico and Texas up to Dodge City and then westward until they hit California. On the way, they meet a plethora of heroes longtime Western fans will recognize. The first of these is The Rifleman himself, Lucas McCain, played by Chuck Connors. After the titular Rifleman saves the Gambler and Burgundy from the Mexican military, he ushers them on to Dodge City, where they spend most of the first of this two-part adventure. There, they encounter one of American history's most famous lawmen himself: Wyatt Earp.

Played by Hugh O'Brian of The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp fame, Wyatt is an old friend of Hawkes', and after spending some time staking a gold claim up in Alaska, he's returned to his old stomping grounds in Dodge. Just over an hour in, another Western hero arrives to aid Hawkes and his friends against an outlaw gang hoping to steal their winnings, Clint Walker's Cheyenne Bodie. The leading man from the very first hour-long Western series, Cheyenne, Cheyenne aids Hawkes, Earp, and the others in battle, and gets our heroes out alive on his stagecoach. In Part 2, we meet up with the Rifleman's son Mark McCain (Johnny Crawford), and James Drury and Doug McClure of The Virginian fame (with their respective characters, the Virginian and Trampas, taking the disguises of "Jim" and "Doug"). Longtime Rawhide cook Cookie (Paul Brinegar) also appears, as does Gene Barry's Bat Masterson from the Bat Masterson series, Kung Fu's Kwai Chang Caine (David Carradine), Brian Keith's drifter Dave Blassingame (complete with his faithful Mastador, Brown) from The Westerner, and Jack Kelly's Bret Maverick from, well, Maverick.

Even though a lot of these shows ended up crossing over back in their day, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw is the only production to bring so many of these Western icons together in a single installment. In addition to the aforementioned characters, other Western characters appear in smaller roles. While visiting the movie set that Mark McCain is working on, Ethan Cassidy helps rope a horse identified as "Silver" as the "William Tell Overture" (made famous by The Lone Ranger) plays in the background. In fact, the theme songs from The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp, Cheyenne, Bat Masterson, and others all play when they're introduced. Additionally, The Big Valley star Linda Evans returns as new character Kate Muldoon from the second Gambler film, and Dub Taylor, who played parts in various horse operas over the years (including Houston Lamb in Little House on the Prairie), shows up as the Westerner's buddy.

One Fallen Western Hero Was Honored for His Service

What makes The Gambler Returns so special, though, is that it centers the entire plot, the entire poker game, around a certain San Francisco hotel. Fans of the highly popular series, Have Gun — Will Travel, might recognize it as the same one that Richard Boone's Paladin lived in while between jobs. In fact, the entire poker game is orchestrated by one of the show's few recurring characters, known only as Hey Girl. Lisa Lu played the character (now called Lady Li) in 19 episodes of the show and appeared as different characters in two others. But here, she's the dealer behind it all, honoring Paladin's legacy by hosting the "last legal poker game in America." In fact, we learn here that "the late Mr. Paladin" had passed away some time ago (as Boone himself had in 1981), with The Luck of the Draw acting as a sort of tribute to the character.

While most of these Western heroes don't get to interact with each other (save for pairs like Wyatt Earp and Cheyenne Bodie, and Bat Masterson and Bret Maverick), it's exciting to see so many of them appear in the same program. The Gambler Returns is admittedly a bit corny, but in many ways, still feels like a traditional Western series. In a decade when both Gunsmoke and Bonanza would get their own TV movie continuations (and, considering they were the most popular of their day, it makes sense), The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw offers some nice closure for longtime fans of these other Western productions. Kenny Rogers may be the reason The Gambler Returns got made, but classic TV Westerns make it special.

