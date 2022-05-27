Star Wars has yet again forced us to endure the pain and suffering from Order 66 in the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the cold open of the premiere, we see a serene moment between a Jedi Master teaching her young Padawans, only to have the moment cruelly interrupted by the Clone Troopers who have been forced to kill the Jedi they once fought beside. It’s a sobering reminder that ten years later, there are very few Jedi still roaming the galaxy—including the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) who has sequestered himself away on Tatooine to watch Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from afar.

The first episode, directed by Deborah Chow with teleplay by Joby Harold, Hossein Amini, and Stuart Beattie, leans into the monotony of "Ben's" life, showing us the monotonous patterns that he has settled into over the past ten years. He lives far away from town, sequestered in the mountains where only the Jawas know how to find him to trade with parts, toys for Luke, and even offering him pieces pilfered from the old Jedi ship that’s somewhere nearby. He goes to work each day, cutting and packaging meat that he takes a portion of to feed himself and his loyal eopie. It’s a very modest life, but it’s one that has kept him safe from the Inquisitors that are looking for him, and the rest of the Jedi. All of that changes when an old friend reaches out to him in crisis.

On the other side of the galaxy, on Alderaan, Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) is showing just how much of the mischievous moxie she inherited from her late birth mother Padmé (Natalie Portman), much to the chagrin of her adoptive parents, Bail (Jimmy Smits) and Breha (Simone Kessell) Organa. Rather than prepare for the arrival of her aunt and uncle, as well as her loathsome cousin, Leia would rather run off into the forest with her little droid Lola and climb trees. But her rambunctious adventures later lead her right into the hands of the bounty hunter crew (led by Flea) that has been hired to kidnap her for Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram), who wants to use her to draw Obi-Wan out of hiding.

On Tatooine, the Third Sister runs into a bit of friction with her pursuit of Kenobi. While the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) are keen to track down and kill Jedi—including the short-lived Jedi Nari (Ben Safdie), who has also sought out Tatooine as a refuge—they are not as impulsive as she is. Her motivations seem personal, though the premiere doesn't initially give much more than a hint of what that might be or why she's so driven to apprehend Kenobi herself.

Bail and Breha reach out to Obi-Wan as soon as Leia is taken, imploring him to help, but Obi-Wan is hesitant to accept the quest. He feels duty-bound to stay on Tatooine to watch Luke—even though Owen (Joel Edgerton) doesn’t want him anywhere near the boy and makes his feelings on the subject known in a tense exchange between the two men. After some deliberation and shirking his Jedi instincts, and Bail physically showing up on Tatooine, Obi-Wan does eventually decide to set off after the bounty hunters who kidnapped Leia and return her to her parents. The episode closes with him boarding a vessel off of Tatooine.

The premiere is a strong re-introduction to Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Prequel Era, with a script that smartly interweaves vital information into the story, reminding its audience about Qui-Gon Jinn, Anakin’s tragic fall, and the dire situation the galaxy has been thrust into at the hands of the Empire. But the fun really begins in the later-released “Part II,” which sees Obi-Wan Kenobi setting off to a new world known as Daiyo to find Princess Leia.

Grade: A+

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming now on Disney+.

