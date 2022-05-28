Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Disney+ has released the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which are filled to the brink with Easter eggs, including Temuera Morrison coming back as a veteran clone trooper. However, much more than fan service, the encounter between Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and the now-beggar has a deep emotional layer to consider, since the two men might know one another. That’s because the old veteran appears to have been part of the 501st Legion, an elite squad of clone troopers who fought by the side of Obi-Wan on more than one occasion during the Clone Wars.

So, why didn’t either of the men speak about their past together? Well, that’s probably because Obi-Wan and the 501st became deadly enemies once Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) turned to the Dark Side.

RELATED:‌ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Grand Inquisitor Rupert Friend Confirms He Drew Direct Inspiration from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Who Is the 501st Legion?

The Clone Wars was a conflict between the Galactic Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems, the latter supported by Sith Lord Count Dooku. As defenders of the Republic, the Jedi were dragged into the war, with each Jedi Master becoming a General with their clone battalion to lead. Once he rose to the rank of Jedi Master, Anakin Skywalker became the leader of the 501st Legion, a group of clones with a blue Republic sigil painted over their uniforms. Under Anakin's leadership, the 501st became known in the entire galaxy for their bravery, cunning, and unorthodox methods they used to achieve victory. The brave soldiers of the 501st Legion were always one step ahead of the Confederacy robotic armies, winning many victories for the Galactic Republic.

As we learn from The Clone Wars animated series and other Star Wars media, during the last days of the Clone Wars, Anakin split the forces of the 501st Legion. Half of his soldiers went with Anakin’s Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, to fight in the Siege of Mandalore. Together with Ahsoka, the 501st soldiers helped to put an end to the civil war in Mandalore and apprehend Darth Maul, who was controlling the planet from the shadows. The toll they paid was heavy, though, as the only surviving clone was Rex, who would later become part of The Bad Batch animated show. So, it is unlikely that the clone beggar who shows up in Obi-Wan Kenobi was with the 501st unit sent to Mandalore.

The other half of the 501st Legion remained with Anakin and followed his command when Darth Sidious enacted Order 66 and ordered the Stormtroopers to hunt the Jedi. The 501st Legion is the clone trooper battalion Anakin led to the Jedi Temple, where they slaughtered every Force-sensitive people they could find. That means the 501st Legion is directly responsible for the Padawan massacre enacted in the Jedi Temple. So, while nothing is confirmed in the show, the beggar Obi-Wan sees in the streets of Daiyu may be one of the soldiers who assaulted the Jedi Temple.

Did Obi-Wan and the Clone Trooper Beggar Recognize Each Other?

Image via Disney+

When Obi-Wan sees the clone trooper beggar on Daiyu in Episode 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi Master apparently recognizes the blue colors of the 501st Legion. It would be hard to forget those uniforms, as Obi-Wan fought against the battalion himself once he reached Coruscant to try to save the Padawans from the massacre. However, even though Obi-Wan sees one of the destroyers of the Order in front of him, the Jedi is still compassionate enough to give away some spare credits so that the beggar can buy a warm meal. The Empire is at fault for the destruction that spread through the galaxy, but the foot soldiers who enacted Order 66 didn’t have much choice — especially considering how clones were conditioned to obey orders independent of their own will.

What about the beggar? Did he recognize the Jedi Master? Obi-Wan was one of the prominent generals of the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars, who fought side by side with Anakin and the 501st. So, it could be likely that the Clone trooper indeed recognized the Obi-Wan. However, considering his current condition, abandoned by the Empire and forced to live on the streets, it’s safe to say the old veteran didn’t have any motivation to betray Obi-Wan and alert the Empire of his presence. The two men look each other in the eyes, possibly recognizing their mutual misfortune, and well-aware that the Empire destroyed both their lives. It’s a tragic interaction and one that goes way beyond an Easter egg in the series.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 1 Review: Ewan McGregor Reminds Us that the Prequel Era Is Where the Fun Begins

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Marco Vito Oddo (1393 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe