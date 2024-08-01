The Big Picture Cillian Murphy stars in the upcoming anime movie Kensuke's Kingdom, set to premiere in the US and Canada on October 18.

The film follows a young boy stranded on an island befriending a Japanese stranger and facing challenges to save the island.

Murphy continues his successful career post-Oscar win, with new projects like 28 Years Later and the Peaky Blinders movie.

After winning an Oscar for his performance in what many have deemed Christopher Nolan's Magnum Opus, one Oppenheimer star's next film finally has its first trailer and release date. The official trailer for Kensuke's Kingdom, the upcoming anime movie directed by Nick Boyle and Kirk Hendry, has been released, also announcing that the film will premiere in the United States and Canada on October 18. Cillian Murphy will star as Dad, with Sally Hawkins playing Mum, Ken Watanabe playing Kensuke, Raffey Cassidy playing Becky, and Aaron Macgregor in the role of Michael. The screenplay for the movie comes from Frank Cottrell Boyce and is based on the children's book by Michael Morpugo.

The trailer displays a gorgeous animation style that will surely pair well with big-screen viewing. Kensuke's Kingdom follows Michael, a young boy who is stranded on an island and separated from his family after a terrible shipwreck. After several dances with death, Michael befriends an ominous Japanese stranger (Kensuke) who allows the stranded sailor to come into his world. Things quickly change when something threatens to destroy the island, and both Michael and the stranger must work together to save all they hold dear. The film was nominated for Best Feature at the 2023 Annecy International Animated Film Festival and also won the Grand Prize for Best Feature Film at the 2024 New York International Children's Film Festival.

Cillian Murphy Is On a Hot Run After Winning His First Oscar

Murphy was universally regarded as one of the most talented performers in Hollywood, but it wasn't until 2023 that he was finally recognized for his hard work. Murphy took home the Academy Award for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, playing the character with elegant grace but also conflicting force that had many fans calling for his victory during the film's opening weekend. Earlier this year, Murphy's involvement in the legacy sequel 28 Years Later was confirmed, when it was revealed he would produce the movie and also return to star. Murphy also has a Peaky Blinders movie in the works which recently cast Silo and Dune star Rebecca Ferguson opposite Murphy, and production on the film is expected to begin later this year.

Kensuke's Kingdom will premiere in theaters in the United States and Canada on October 18. Check out the trailer above and watch Murphy's Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer, now streaming on Prime Video.

