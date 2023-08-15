The Big Picture Kenya Moore's relationship with her mother is extremely troubled and heartbreaking, with her mother refusing to even acknowledge her presence.

Kenya shares multiple instances of her mother's animosity towards her, including threatening to destroy her and trying to sabotage her beauty pageant career.

Kenya believes her mother may suffer from undiagnosed mental illness, and pursued a degree in psychology to better understand their toxic relationship. Despite her difficult upbringing, Kenya is determined to be a loving and caring mother to her own children.

Carlos King was joined by RHOA’s Kenya Moore on his podcast, Reality With the King, and in part one of the interview, fans learned a lot more about Kenya’s harrowing relationship with her mother. The details of her young life are absolutely shocking, and if you hated Kenya before, it’d certainly be difficult to do so now. Longtime viewers of the Bravo reality series are familiar with the basic story: Kenya's mother became pregnant as a young teenage mother, didn't want her, tried to keep the pregnancy a secret and Kenya was ultimately raised by her father and grandmother. The former beauty pageant queen's mother has never acknowledged her. But as Kenya opened up to Carlos, more heartbreaking details were revealed.

‘RHOA’ What We Knew About Kenya’s Relationship With Her Mother From the Show

RHOA fans are well aware of the fact that Kenya’s relationship with her mother, Patricia, was not the best. In 2013 via a blog post on Bravo, Kenya shared that her mother won’t even acknowledge her presence when they’re in the same room together. In the blog, Kenya shares, “She has never spoken to me. Even if present in the same room with other people and family, she pretends that I simply don’t exist. She pretends I’m invisible.” In season 8, episode 10 of RHOA, Kenya attempts to speak with her mother by walking up to her house and knocking on the door. Her father urges her against doing this as he is well aware of how her mother feels about her. What makes this moment more difficult to watch is that she hears her mother lock the door and say not to open it to whomever she is in the house with.

‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore’s Mother Denied Her Love and Gave Her Animosity

During the interview, Kenya shares a few examples of her mother’s animosity towards her. It’s unfathomable to think that any person would treat a child that way, especially as a mother. She shared that when she was very young, she tried to tell her mother how she felt about the way she treated her. “She told me she would destroy me to my face,” she shared with Carlos, citing a particular incident from her childhood. As a child who was desperate to even be noticed by her mom, she recorded a plea with her cousin, and hid in the closet hoping her mother would listen to it. Her mother, however, sensing that someone was in the room, flew into a rage upon finding her. Kenya shared the horrifying thing her mother said to her that day, telling the young child: "I will dog you for the rest of your life. I will never be your friend.”

She went on to share with Carlos another story of her mother’s animosity, this time from the beginning of her beauty pageant career. She shared that her mother attempted to destroy her pageant career by getting one of her crowns taken away from her when she was 16 years old. “My mother was calling the pageant director and was telling her I was an alcoholic, I was dating this older man, I was all of these horrible things, and that I should not be her beauty queen. I was a horrible representation, and she tried to have my crown taken away," Kenya explained.

‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore’s Mother and the Psychological Aspect of Their Relationship

Kenya later shared with Carlos that she felt that her mother suffers from undiagnosed mental illness, and wanted to figure out what she suffered from, which made her decision to pursue a degree in psychology an easy one. Her relationship with her mother is clearly a toxic one. It seems as if her mother wasn’t just dismissive of Kenya, she outright hated her. According to psychologist Mary Grande, “Toxic mothers are disconnected from their own self. They lack the awareness, skills, and empathy to look inwards, reflect, and move towards healing… A toxic mother can have lasting and damaging effects on her daughter's life, through the way she treats her daughter, talks to her daughter, and sees her daughter. If you're the daughter of a toxic mother, it's likely that you grew up feeling unsupported, unloved, and unworthy. This deep sense of inadequacy can lead to a number of problems in adulthood, including codependency, low self-esteem, and difficulty setting boundaries.”

Luckily for Kenya, she had enough positive female influences in her life to allow her to grow up in such a way that she is able to be a good mother for her own daughter. Typically, situations involving a toxic mother raising a daughter creates an almost hopeless cycle. Perhaps her own experience growing up amplified her desire to be a caring mother to her own children, and it is evident based on what is seen on screen.