The Big Picture Kenya Moore gets primary custody of daughter, Brooklyn, with final say on economic opportunities.

Moore and her ex-husband MArc Daly must make custody exchanges at public locations for their daughter.

Despite a rocky divorce, Daly supports Moore's hair spa business, with Moore's position on RHOA currently in jeopardy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is making headlines again now that her divorce from Marc Daly is finally settled. After their whirlwind romance, the reality star and restaurateur tied the knot in 2017 with Moore making the big announcement on RHOA Season 10. However, their relationship hit a rough patch, leading Moore to file for divorce in 2019. Now, after years of legal battles, their divorce is officially finalized and Daly has to start paying up!

According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Moore was awarded primary custody of the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly. The former couple have agreed to share joint legal custody to ensure that both parents have a say in important life decisions for their daughter. But Moore will have the final authority to "sign, monitor, and control any and all economic opportunities" for Brooklyn, as detailed in the documents. To keep things civil, Moore and Daly will be required to make all custody exchanges at a public location.

Moore will also have the authority to decide if and when their daughter appears on reality TV with either parent. However, she will need to discuss the situation with Daly beforehand. Similarly, Daly will have to notify Moore if he plans to involve Brooklyn in any “economic opportunities.” Despite Moore being the higher earner, Daly has also agreed to pay $2,000 per month in child support. Additionally, he will contribute $1,000 monthly to their daughter's college savings account. Meanwhile, Kenya Moore will take care of their daughter’s health insurance and split any uninsured expenses with her ex-husband.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

The Divorce Settlement Comes After a String of Controversies for Moore

Close

Neither party will be entitled to receive any spousal support after the divorce settlement. For a while, Daly had been demanding a cut of the Georgia home that Moore had purchased right before their marriage. However, in the final settlement, Daly will not be getting any rights to Moore's Georgia mansion, Moore Manor. The settlement allows both parties to retain the rights and ownership of their respective properties and gives them sole responsibility for their respective debts.

The news of the settlement comes right after a string of controversies that Moore has found herself in. First, the reality star was under fire for displaying inappropriate photos of her RHOA co-star Brittany Eady at the launch party of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa. Soon after the event, Moore was suspended from the show, and therefore, her future at Bravo still hangs in the air. On top of that, the reality star was just hit with a $15,000 tax bill by Fulton County. Georgia, for failing to pay her taxes.

Surprisingly, though, her ex-husband has been extremely supportive of the reality star even after their divorce. Even though Moore has publicly bashed Daly on several occasions since their split, he took to social media to show support for her hair spa. Using his restaurant’s Instagram page, Daly posted a heartfelt message for his ex, encouraging fans to support her business and sharing a picture of Moore with their daughter.

The complete cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta, including Moore, is gearing up for RHOA Season 16. Moore, however, has been facing rumors of suspension from filming but she'll likely be part of the 16th installment of the show. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock