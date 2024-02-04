The Big Picture Kenya Moore believes it is unlikely that NeNe Leakes will return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta due to her lawsuit against Bravo.

Leakes' lawsuit alleging a racist environment on the show has caused irreparable damage to her relationship with the network.

Fans would love to see Leakes back on the show, but casting announcements for the next season indicate she likely won't be a part of it.

NeNe Leakes was a staple on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from its inception in 2008 until her acrimonious exit in 2020. Her former castmate, Kenya Moore, has been on the show since Season 5. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster. With a recast reportedly underway ahead of the reality show's 15th season, Moore recently weighed in on whether Leakes' return would be good for the show. Amid her exit, Leakes sued Bravo claiming that there was a cultivated racist environment on the show. She dropped the suit in 2022. Moore says the lawsuit has irreparable damage.

While on the Big Tiggers V103 radio show, Moore had some thoughts on a possible return of Leakes on the series. "That door is closed...when you sue your employer, what do you expect to happen...I don't understand why people think that's a possibility," she said firmly. She clarified that the idea isn't something she's opposed to but that the lawsuit would make it impossible to see Leakes again. “I don’t hate the idea of it, because I’ve been very vocal about the fact that I think she was great for the show. But in reality, how do you recover from suing your bosses and the network and saying all the things she said…you didn’t just burn a bridge, you blew it up,” she added.

When Andy Cohen was asked about whether Leakes could return to the show, he remained evasive. “She asked me to keep her name out of my mouth a few years ago so I try to respect that," he said.

Fans Have Been Begging For Nene Leakes to Return to 'RHOA'

The current issue with The Real Housewives of Atlanta is the stalemate between the cast and production. The reported reboot underway is said to be similar to that of The Real Housewives of New York or for any indication of a change. Many wanted Kim Zolciak Biermann to return but if that was the case, it would probably keep Leakes from returning as well given that she claimed that Zolciak made “racially offensive and stereotypical” comments during their filming together in her lawsuit. Still, fans would like to see Leakes back in action.

As Moore said, casting announcements should be coming shortly for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi Burruss has also been vocal about her frustrations with halted production.

“They still haven’t told everybody who they’re bringing back,” Burruss said during a recent livestream clip captured by The Neighborhood Talk. “They’re being real…[they’re] tripping! People got lives around here. We gotta make plans for other things,” she added. Burruss is always booked and busy. In addition to being the longest-running RHOA full-time cast member, she’s on several television shows, producing Broadway plays and several television films, touring with Xscape, running her Atlanta eateries and other businesses, and being a wife and mother of four.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

