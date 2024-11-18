Kenya Moore has been doing the press rounds lately, but instead of promoting her hair care line or The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a reality show she has been a major part of for 12 seasons, most of these recent appearances have included her adorable mini-me, Brooklyn Daly, Kenya's six-year-old daughter. Kenya and Brooklyn were "twinning" in identical outfits when they stopped by Tamron Hall's popular daytime show to promote Brooklyn's new children's book, Brooklyn Bound: Paris. Kenya and Brooklyn have started a series of books celebrating their mother/daughter's travels around the world. Before the family friendly segment with Brooklyn, Kenya gave Tamron an exclusive, as she spoke for the first time about the chain of events that led to her suspension from RHOA, and where she stands with Bravo.

Fans Have Been Speculating on Why Kenya Isn't On the Upcoming Season of RHOA

Back in June, while filming the upcoming season of RHOA, Kenya hosted the grand opening for the very first Kenya Moore hair care salon. When her RHOA co-stars showed up to support, they were greeted with "sexually charged" photos of newcomer Brit Eady blown up on the walls of the salon. Almost immediately, blogs were accusing the former Miss USA of committing revenge porn against Brit. Initially, Kenya denied the allegations, claiming the reports were fake news. Kenya posted on X in response to the accusations, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16." she tweeted. She then warned her followers about believing everything they read online. "Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”

Five months later, Kenya's stance on her actions drastically changed. During the intimate sit-down with Tamron, Kenya took accountability for her actions, admitting she took things too far in her disagreement with Brit. "Hindsight is always 50/50. If I could do it all over again — I believe the photos were very distasteful, and I elevated the situation. I’ve elevated situations before, and I’ve taken full accountability for the things that I’ve done. I am sorry for what I’ve done. I didn’t have to take it that far," she admitted. Right after Kenya acknowledged she was wrong in her actions against Brit, she followed the acknowledgment with an explanation, all but redacting her white flag of accountability.

"We were having a filming and things took a really dark turn towards me, and she was poking the bear. And everybody knows my saying of 'Don't come for me unless I send for you'. The young lady escalated to the point of tearing off mics, screaming all types of obscenities at me and threatening me. I felt threatened," Kenya explained. "From that night where all of this happened and there were threats in my direction. I was concerned, I was scared. I talked to production about it and I didn't feel like they took it seriously. I am a single mom with a beautiful child. If something happens to me, there is no one to care for my child," Kenya shared with Tamron.

Kenya Refutes Being Accused Of Revenge Porn

Image via Bravo

Kenya says after doing her research on Brit, she took the threats seriously. "I've taken full accountability. I'm sorry for what I've done, I didn't have to take it that far, but when I felt threatened I've never had a child and been in this situation before to the point where I was not only protecting myself, but my child," Kenya said tearfully. Kenya never mentioned Brit's name, but Tamron did clarify for her audience that Brit was on the other side of Kenya's dispute.

Kenya's apology so many months after the scandal doesn't feel genuine, especially considering she vehemently denied the allegations for months. After months of denial, to take accountability but then blame the extreme behavior on protecting her child feels inauthentic at best. Kenya also pointed out that she is still employed by Bravo and receives checks from RHOA. Her suspension appears to be temporary and put into effect solely to protect the network. "Andy has been so supportive during this time. He calls and checkson me and offered advice," Kenya shared with Tamron, proving her relationship remains strong with both the face of Real Housewives Andy Cohen and Bravo. "For the past twelve years, Bravo has been my family. I love them and I believe they love me," Kenya explained further.

Fans Won't Be Shocked If Kenya Returns to 'RHOA'

Image by Federico, Bravo

Taking accountability and offering apologies often looks different for reality stars than it does the average person. Kenya's apology might've convinced her fans that she was misunderstood, but Brit wasn't as easily persuaded. She posted a cryptic caption under and IG post after Kenya's Tamron interview went viral. Brit posted, 'Best part of being authentic is there is no image to maintain. We are all the villain in someone's story.'

Brit may have received Kenya's apology if it had come a bit quicker and wasn't accompanied by a narrative that worked to villainize Brit for endangering the well-being of Kenya and her daughter. Kenya's perspective was a reach by any stretch of the imagination, but that is what makes Kenya so good at being the beauty that others love to hate.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

