Filming of season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta had barely begun before drama was already spilling out away from the set, into the media, and then into the hands of attorneys. At the center of the latest legal drama to hit Bravo is seasoned cast member of the reality series, Kenya Moore, and newbie Brittany Eady. Kenya allegedly showed explicit sexual photos of her new co-star to guests at an event she was hosting which was being filmed by the show, as reported by multiple media outlets. This led to accusations of "revenge porn" by Brittany, and she swiftly sent her lawyers to Bravo, who in turn suspended Kenya pending an investigation.

Viewers of the show will not be surprised to learn that Kenya is not taking this decision lying down and has vowed to fight the decision by bringing in legal representatives of her own. Reality Tea reports that Kenya “has hired a team of top entertainment lawyers – who plan on fighting for Kenya, in court if need be."

Kenya Moore Says NDA's Were Broken

The report states that Kenya instructed all attendees of her event to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and that someone had leaked information from the event, thereby breaking the legal contract. Because of this, Kenya plans to sue the person or people who broke the NDA's terms.

Response to the reported incident and putting Kenya ‘on pause’ has been mixed. Kenya is not known for openly welcoming ‘new blood’ to the fold regarding new cast members to the show over the years. One example is Kenya’s seeming hostility to previous newcomer Kim Fields, resulting in Kenya pulling a chair away from Kim as she was about to sit down. Another is her dismissive attitude towards Shamea Morton when she first joined the group as a friend.

Kenya has definitely had her fair share of confrontations within the group. Fireworks flew between Kenya and recently returning Housewife Porsha Williams from the very beginning after Porsha mistakenly called Kenya a former ‘Miss America’ instead of Miss USA. There have also been tensions between Kenya and former castmate Phaedra Parks, not least because Kenya appeared to be openly flirting with Phaedra’s ex-husband, Apollo Nida. There was certainly no love lost between Kenya and OG Atlanta Housewife NeNe Leakes, and even longtime friend Cynthia Bailey and Kenya appeared to have difficulties in their friendship on season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which they starred in together.

Many fans feel the show would be lost without Kenya and the guaranteed drama she brings, but also that perhaps her ‘hazing’ of new Housewives has now gone one step too far.

