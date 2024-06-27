The Big Picture Kenya Moore was reportedly fired from RHOA over alleged revenge porn.

RHOA history of controversy and lenient consequences for cast members.

Bravo may need to reevaluate standards for future incidents and punishments.

There's been a major shakeup in Hotlanta. After being indefinitely suspended from filming, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has officially been fired from the reality show, though sources say the decision was mutual between Moore and the network. The Bravolebrity has been let go after she allegedly displayed sexual images of her co-star, The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer Brittany Eady. Since the breaking news dropped, Kenya Moore broke her silence on the platform formally known as Twitter, posting, "#TEAMTWIRLFOREVER You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much. Always and forever." Despite denying her actions on social media, Kenya Moore has been accused of "revenge porn." The Real Housewives franchise as a whole has never been shy of having controversy. Between physical altercations, arrests, and jail time galore, rarely have any cast member received the punishment that Kenya has. The question now becomes, is it far? Is Bravo exposing a double standard when it comes to their personalities? Future Bravolebrities should be on high alert that future misconduct will not end well for them.

Kenya Moore first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during Season 5 and has remained with the show since, with a one-season break during Season 11. Rising to stardom as "the villain everyone hates," Kenya Moore has had quite a controversial run on the show, as well as on other reality programs she has appeared on. With credits such as The Celebrity Apprentice and Dancing with the Stars under her belt, Kenya had another alleged incident on the set of The Worst Cooks in America following her elimination. Her erratic behavior had often been celebrated as it fulfilled the villain character she developed over the years, but now she allegedly took things too far.

Did Kenya Moore Deserve To Be Fired From 'RHOA'?

Kenya Moore has had a grand reputation during her time as a reality television star. The former Miss USA is certainly known for throwing shade on and off the show. Whether for the camera or simply that's just her personality, Kenya Moore has clashed with many of her cast mates. But what housewife in The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe doesn't? Whether it's pulling a prop like a clack fan or a bullhorn at a reunion, she's acknowledged that she's the shadiest of them all. By clashing with her costars, she's established herself as a terror that happens to just make some excellent television moments. But the latest alleged incident truly reached the edge. Exposing indecent images of another person as potential retaliation is truly uncalled for.

Where things get messy about horrid conduct, it's also happened to occur on The Real Housewives of Atlanta before. And involved Kenya Moore. During the filming of the Season 6 reunion, a feuding Porsha Williams leaped off the couch and knocked Kenya over, taking down host Andy Cohen in the process. The incident led to her being sent home from filming and a Kenya pressing charges, resulting in a charge of misdemeanor battery. While she may have been demoted to "Friend of" for two seasons, Porsha's presence was still there. Had this incident occurred today, in light of the recent decision involving Kenya, Porsha may not have been welcomed back to the program for good. This is not a tit-for-tat situation. Neither incident should be condoned, but how they've been handled deserves to be scrutinized.

Should Other 'Real Housewives' Stars Been Fired For Their Incidents?

When it comes to other sexual misconducts, the incident between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo caused a lawsuit to be filed and the future of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip to potentially never see the light of day. While no one was fired from the show, it did place a dark cloud over production. And this wasn't the first time Brandi Glanville had been told to stop doing something. She slapped Lisa Vanderpump on a dinner boat in Amsterdam on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Physical brawls have been a part of the world of The Real Housewives. At the end of the day in the real world, many of these incidents may fall into the guise of assault. Without it leading to that, many individuals who have had physical altercations may have simply received a slap on the wrist. The most recent example was between The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral. It was reported that both women were temporarily suspended for the fight, which the program just aired, but returned to film thereafter. There have been heated exchanges that have resulted in shattered glass flying across the table. Romana Singer, Lisa Rinna and Jennifer Aydin were not scolded for these television moments.

Back to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, brothers-in-law Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice famously got into a horrendous fight at Joey Gorga's Christening AND at the attempted peace retreat when Teresa Giudice alleged that her brother called her "scum." Fists flew between the men at Nene Leakes' pajama party. Danielle Staub has been involved in two separate weave pulls on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Adriana de Moura punched Joanna Krupa on The Real Housewives of Miami. There was the winery brawl on The Real Housewives of Potomic between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels. The list is endless. But what has been proven is the consequences for these awful real-life situations have been near nothing.

Over the years, many cast members throughout the various flagships have had a brush with the law. While everyone deserves a second chance, do arrests signal the end? History has shown that no, it's not the end. Teresa Giudice famously went to prison and turned that into a brief spin-off series. Jen Shah is currently in jail, but the door has never been officially shut so she can't return to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City following her sentence. Again, not a one-for-one example, but there has never been a line, until Kenya Moore.

Bravo may need to explore a new standard when it comes to the future of filming and incidents arising. Perhaps contracts need to be created where severe incidents result in immediate termination. Bravo may say they don't condone violence, but with Kenya's dismissal, they seem to only worry about emotional violence over physical violence. What Kenya Moore allegedly did is wrong. It was shameful. She deserved the consequences she received. But is she being made an example of? It's quite difficult to decide as the standard has changed. Now the question remains, how will Bravo handle Kenya's appearance during Season 16?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock.

