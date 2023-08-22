The Big Picture Kenya Moore shares a surprising story about going on a date with Kanye West before joining RHOA, highlighting his strange behavior and love for pornography.

The incident revealed Kanye's true colors and showcased his inability to act like anything other than the god he believes himself to be.

Kenya's experience serves as a reminder that the "Old Kanye" may have never existed, and she ultimately dodged a bullet by not pursuing a relationship with him.

In part two of Kenya Moore’s interview with Carlos King, Kenya spills the tea on a surprising and awful date she went on before joining RHOA. And that date was with none other than Kanye West. Kenya previously shared that the rapper now known as Ye was the most famous person she went on a date with. The date was bad that it was their first and last.

Before 'RHOA', There Was Kanye

When discussing her love life with Carlos on his podcast, Reality with the King, Kenya shared a story about the time she went on a date with Kanye West. She shared her first interactions with the rapper, saying,

“I met him, he was so sweet, he would call me all the time, he was a nice guy.”

For those of us who remember pre-Kim Kardashian Kanye, it makes sense. Kanye West has always been a polarizing personality, especially with his most famous moment prior to his more recent shenanigans. The moment being referred to is, of course, the “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” moment during an on air special to help the victims of hurricane Katrina. It came out of nowhere, and stunned his on camera partner, Mike Myers, and everyone else involved in the broadcast. It was supremely awkward for some, but hilarious for most.

Kenya, who was being heavily pursued by Kanye, decided to give him a chance. He had been inviting her to visit him in the studio, so one day she took him up on the offer, after he had asked her about, “ten or twelve times”. When she met up with him he said that there was something he needed to take care of at his house, so she went with him thinking it’d be a quick stop before their date could continue. Unfortunately for Kenya, this was not the case. When he walked her into the house the first thing she noticed was that all of his furniture was covered in plastic. Kanye went inside, leaving Kenya sitting on his plastic living room furniture, waiting. And she waited for him for a long time. She stated,

“20 minutes go by, 30 minutes go by, 40 minutes go by. No Kanye.”

This quick stop was not as quick as she assumed it would be, and after waiting for so long, Kenya decided to go find him after hearing some faint noises in the background. She followed the noise down into a room where she discovered Kanye in it watching TV. And what was he watching on that TV? She went on to share,

“He was in the room and I then walk in, and I look on the TV and it was porn. [Laughs] I was like I’m going home.”

Imagine being left alone while on a date only to find said date watching pornography? It’s creepy, it’s disgusting, and was a clear red flag of Ye and his inability to act like anything other than the god he believes himself to be. It took a high level of audacity to act like that with a woman you had been pursuing relentlessly.

Kenya and Ye Were Never Meant Be… Which Is A Very Good Thing For Kenya

What if Kanye had not shown his true colors that day? What if they went on a totally normal number of dates and Kenya actually wound up in a relationship with him? While many people say that they miss, “The Old Kanye”, perhaps that “Old Kanye” never existed. Anyone who watched his Netflix documentary knows that his late mother never really called him out or held him accountable when he did things wrong. This means he never really had anyone in his life to stop or re-direct him. Kenya’s story is a glimpse into the idea that “The Old Kanye” has never been what we thought he was. He was, is, and always will be Ye. Only now, instead of ridiculous porn watching behavior, we have to deal with an antisemitic lunatic wrapped deep inside a cocoon of his self-proclaimed genius.

Kenya, you dodged a bullet.