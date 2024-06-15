The Big Picture Allegations of explicit image sharing and name-calling at a hair spa opening have sparked controversy.

Both Kenya Moore and Brittany Eady have refuted rumors on social media.

Despite potential suspension rumors, Moore is confident in her ability to overcome any challenges.

A reported incident from filming Season 16 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has set the internet ablaze with rumors that longstanding star Kenya Moore allegedly unveiled explicit images of new cast member Brittany Eady at the grand opening event for her Kenya Moore Hair Spa last week during filming of the reality series. At the event, Moore is said to have revealed posters of images depicting Eady performing oral sex. Although Eady was said to not be in attendance, leaked audio from the event seems to feature Moore referring to her cast mate as a "paid ho" and an "escort." An "insider" told Page Six the images Moore displayed are "readily accessible" online.

Both Reality Stars Have Turned to Social Media Amid the Investigation on 'RHOA'

Image by Annamaria Ward, Bravo

Since the incident, both women have taken to social media to refute parts of the rumors swirling around them. In response to the accusation that she had threatened Moore by mentioning a "gun" in a heated exchange, Eady wrote on her Instagram Story, "For the record, I have never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever." She continued to say that this would not be her "character" and that she is "hurt by the narrative that's being displayed." Moore took to X to state that she has "never engaged in revenge porn," and that she has never distributed nor solicited private images. Moore also shared an Instagram story on June 7, telling viewers not to believe what they see and hear.

On June 14, Moore took to social media again to let viewers know that she would be doing an Instagram Live later that day to shed light on the situation. On the live recording, Moore revealed that she was looking to reach 100k viewers before disclosing the big reveal. However, the audience did not come close to reaching that number, so Moore teased that she was reconsidering offering any juicy information. She did, however, use the time to make a plea for compassion as a woman and entrepreneur just trying to provide for her child. She reassured her audience, "You will be seeing me, I'm not going anywhere." Moore also reiterated that she never comes for anyone that doesn't attack her first, and as viewers know from previous Real Housewives of Atlanta confrontations, Kenya's attitude is typically, "Do not come for me, unless I send for you."

Amid swirling rumors that Moore could be suspended indefinitely, Brice Sander, a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, seemed to confirm from his X account on June 14 that Moore "may not return" amid the production's investigation into the incident. However, during her live recording that same day, Moore affirmed that if there is one thing about the embattled star, it's that she will "stay winning." As she was logging off she confirmed to her viewers, "I ain't going nowhere."

All seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

