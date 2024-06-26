The Big Picture Kenya Moore will not return to RHOA after posting explicit photos of co-star

Kenya Moore's future on The Real Housewives of Atlanta was on shaky ground after Moore allegedly revealed pictures of new housewife Brittany Eady performing a sexual act at an event with the cast of the reality series. Eady herself was on in attendance at this event. Bravo, at the time, suspended Moore indefinitely, but news has now come out via TMZ that Moore will not be returning to the show. The outlet clarified that Moore was not fired, but instead both Bravo and Moore decided that the best option was for her to take a break from the show. But Moore is also reportedly not happy about the situation.

TMZ reported that Bravo is leaving the door open for a future return for Moore but there are also reports that she is looking into legal action given the situation. Event attendees alleged that posters featured Eady performing oral sex were revealed by Moore, but there is no confirmation on what happened at the event. Eady has released statements about revenge porn being a crime, while Moore denies she's guilty of said crime. But the two were rumored to be fighting throughout filming the season so far and that Moore's move was the final straw for production.

Reports stated that Eady and Moore were fighting often and during on of their back and forths, Eady used the word "gun." While an investigation took place and there was no confirmation that a gun was ever involved or that Eady was serious, Bravo and the production team took the situation seriously. Moore, as a way of seemingly getting back at Eady, posted these sexually explicit photos of her.

Kenya Moore Feels Wronged by Bravo

Despite what she allegedly did to Eady, reports state that Moore feels like the situation was handled wrong and that she was looking out for her own safety because of Eady's alleged threat. The report says that the network and Moore were not seeing eye to eye on the situation which has, inevitably, led to Moore not returning for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Whether she has legal backing in this case remains to be seen. Moore has had support from her former cast mate Kandi Burruss in the past (Burruss showed Moore love when news of her suspension broke) so she may have a team behind her to back her up.

For now, Moore is not returning to the series but the network is shutting the door on her either. You can watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo. The news comes as Moore's long-term divorce was finalized, and tax issues have been revealed.

