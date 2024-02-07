The Big Picture Kandi Burruss's departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta was unexpected but received positively by fans.

Kenya Moore may be disappointed that Kandi Burruss left The Real Housewives of Atlanta but at least she seemingly understands why it happened. News broke at the 2024 Grammy Awards that Burruss was leaving the show after being the longest running housewife on the Bravo network. Her departure is one that fans, Andy Cohen, and Moore clearly didn't see coming, but everyone is talking about her leaving positively, making it obvious that she didn't leave with anger driving her. Still, that doesn't mean that Moore was completely happy about Burruss' departure from the reality show as a whole.

While talking with New York Live, Moore shared that she was upset by Burruss' departure. “I was very disappointed to [hear Kandi is leaving],” Kenya told the news outlet. “But I feel confident that Kandi made the right decision because she’s going to be happy focusing on other things. She’s a little mini-mogul, and … Kandi will be OK.”

Moore then went on to talk about the kind of cast she'd like to see on Season 16 of the series. “Girls who really would like to be authentic on camera,” she said. “[Nobody] desperate, or you know, just trying to be relevant for no reason. That is what I think ruins the show, but I’m confident they heard the fans. I think Bravo is listening, and I think that they’ll make the right decision.” Moore also said that they “will make an announcement pretty soon" about who is cast in Season 16 and fans still wonder if we could see Moore return with Porsha Williams to the cast.

The 'RHOA' Cast Shake-up Has Been a Long Time Coming

Fans of the series have long wondered what was going to happen with the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans have wondered if we could have Kim Zolciak-Biermann back in the hot seat. Recently, Moore herself addressed the idea of NeNe Leaks returning to the show after her lawsuit with Bravo for how they allegedly treated her.

The idea of bringing back old favorites to the next season and handing them a peach isn't exactly a new idea. If the rumors about Moore and Williams are true, who knows what this new season will hold for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

