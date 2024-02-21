The Big Picture Kenya Moore is focusing on new entertainment ventures beyond RHOA as rumors of casting shakeups persist.

Frustrated with production, Kenya wants more balance in showcasing her business endeavors on the show.

Despite her frustrations, Kenya believes her 2018 exit from RHOA was the best thing for her due to being married and pregnant at the time.

Kenya Moore may be Atlanta's most indestructible peach after all. With The Real Housewives of Atlanta ratings in peril over the last few seasons, fans of the reality series have speculated on which peach will lose her placement on the franchise. Aside from one and a half seasons away while securing the baby she desperately wanted, Kenya has remained one of the most consistent and strongest peaches in the bushel.

Besides her beauty queen background, Kenya manages to dole out the right amounts of shade and sophistication that keep her in good standing with viewers. Her "gone with the wind fabulous" attitude is great for reality television, specifically the high level drama the housewives franchise is built upon. But as the shakeup for the franchise is underway, and with Kenya publicly declaring her frustrations with her business ventures not being showcased over the last few seasons, she's seemingly exploring other ventures in entertainment that could set up her exit from the Bravo series and expand her portfolio.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Kenya Moore , NeNe Leakes , Porsha Williams , Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15

Kenya Moore Admits She's Focusing on Projects Beyond 'RHOA'

Image via Bravo

After the dust settled with season 15's embarrassingly low ratings, the entire cast was feeling the strain of the numbers. Immediately, blogs began reporting that Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, one of the newest housewives, and Drew Sidora would not be returning to the show, but neither of them confirmed their contracts weren't renewed. In a surprising turn of events, Kandi Burrus took control of her narrative and shared her decision to leave RHOA. In true diva fashion, Kenya ignored the drama surrounding the Atlanta re-cast and started diversifying her portfolio quietly.

She was cast in a primary role in Lifetime's new movie, Abducted off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story. At the Atlanta premiere, she spoke candidly about her love for acting and hinted at new projects on the horizon. "I have some stuff I've been working on, but I like to do the work and then talk about it when it's time," she hinted coyly. "But I do have some things coming. There's Kenya Moore hair care. I opened a salon here in Atlanta. And I'll be making some other announcements soon," she hinted. It's worth noting that Kandi showed up to support Kenya at the Atlanta premiere.

She doubled down on those sentiments while discussing Kandi's exit and her other ventures on The Tamron Hall Show, saying: “They were thinking about, after last season, recasting the show, figuring it out and it’s just taken forever,” Moore told Hall. “And so, we started making moves. She started doing other projects, I started doing this project. I’m working on Kenya Moore Hair Care… I opened a hair salon in Atlanta [and] I started focusing on other things.” She was also dismissive when answering questions about her future holding a peach. "I think they will be announcing that shortly. For me, I am just focusing on the new for Kenya Moore.”

Kenya Has Been Vocal About Her Frustrations With 'RHOA' In Recent Seasons

In recent seasons, Kenya has grown more comfortable airing out her public grievances with the network regarding the direction of the show. Not only has she grown dissatisfied with new casting additions, such as Marlo Hampton becoming a full-time cast member, as well as random friends of the show such as Courtney Rhoads, Kenya says they've been casting Housewives who will do anything to conjure a storyline.

Outside of the revolving door of cast members on the franchise, the former beauty queen has been frustrated with production. In Season 15, Kenya says she began construction on her brick and motor hair studio, but the entire journey wasn't captured. While she understands the drama is what viewers turn in for, she believes there should be more balance and prefers the women's various business endeavors to be equally showcased.

In response to fans asking to see more of her hair studio, Kenya retweeted a fan who wrote, “I find it very interesting how we’ve managed to see MARLO go on dates, MARLO-centered drama, and now MARLO and her charity event/business, but somehow we didn’t get this overall life view for the OTHER girls too. What’s up with that, production?” As for why her hair studio opening wasn't showcased, Kenya was confused. "I think it was edited out #RHOA despite having the entire cast there except one and Miss @CynthiaBailey10 and @claudiajordan and it being my main storyline," she wrote. Kenya has also revealed that she pitched two spin-off shows to Bravo, one based around her and her daughter, and another about her hair care studio.

But her frustrations date back to 2018 when she was fired from the show for hiding her marriage to Marc Daly. Producers felt she should have documented that portion of her life, especially since marriage and motherhood was a dream she shared with fans from her start on the show. At the time, Kenya wanted to protect her marriage from the pitfalls of reality television. She was also dealing with a high-risk pregnancy amid her exit.

She told PEOPLE, “It broke my heart, but with all the stress I went through with this baby, I don’t know how I could have done it. Even now, breastfeeding every three hours, changing diapers, being up at all hours — I just don’t think I could have been present. It was really scary. I really think that things happen for a reason. Even though I was disappointed to not come back to RHOA, I feel like it’s the best thing that could have happened for my baby.”

Previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are available to stream on Peacock Watch on Peacock