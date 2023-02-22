Keri Russell is back on the big screen with Cocaine Bear, a ludicrous film about a real-life story that will surely be a heck of a good time at the movies. Russell plays Sari, a woman searching for her daughter who got lost in the woods amidst the titular bear's rampage.

Since beginning her career in 1992, Russell has been a familiar face on television and in movies. Playing lead and supporting roles alike, Russell has confirmed her talent and versatility, building a strong resumé full of acclaimed projects, many of which rank highly on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Antlers' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%

Russell co-stars opposite Jesse Plemmons and Amy Madigan in the 2021 supernatural monster horror movieAntlers. The plot centers on a school teacher, played by Russell, who believes she must help one of her students, suspecting he might suffer from a troubled home life. However, the kid is harboring a demonic presence in his house.

RELATED: Scariest Movies About Bears To Watch Before 'Cocaine Bear'

Although Antlers received praise for its eerie atmosphere and premise, the film also attracted criticism for its uneven tone and inability to reconcile its many ambitions. Russell received praise for her role, with critics considering her a reliable and compelling lead.

9 'Leaves of Grass' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%

Edward Norton plays dual roles in Tim Blake Nelson's 2009 black comedy Leaves of Grass. The plot centers on Bill Kincaid, an Ivy League professor who returns home to find his twin brother, Brady, hatching an elaborate scheme to take over as the local drug lord. Russell plays Janet, a friend of Brady's who becomes a love interest for the newly arrived Bill.

Leaves of Grass received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. Nelson's script and direction received a divisive response, with many reviewers criticizing his inability to create a cohesive narrative and tone. However, Norton's performance was universally praised and is usually considered among his finest.

8 'We Were Soldiers' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64%

Disgraced actor Mel Gibson stars in the 2002 war drama We Were Soldiers. The plot dramatizes the Battle of Ia Drang, the first American attack on Vietnam on November 14, 1965. Russell plays Barbara Geoghan, a young bride waiting for her husband with the other women living in the base.

Reactions to the film were mostly positive. However, critics pointed out the cliché-filled plot and criticized the film's inability to step out of its comfort zone. Still, We Were Soldiers received positive commentaries for the cast's performances and the portrayal of both sides of the war.

7 'The Girl in the Park' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Russell co-stars opposite Sigourney Weaver and Kate Bosworth in the 2007 drama The Girl in the Park. The film revolves around Julia, a woman who shut herself following her three-year-old daughter's disappearance sixteen years earlier. When she meets a young woman named Louise, she becomes convinced she is her missing daughter. Russell plays Celeste, the pregnant fiancée of Julia's son.

RELATED: The Most Unfairly Overlooked Movies of the 2000s, According to Reddit

The Girl in the Park received mostly positive reviews. Most critics agreed the film veered dangerously close to melodrama and failed to live up to its potential. However, they also unanimously praised Weaver's performance, considering it the movie's saving grace.

6 'Mission: Impossible III' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Tom Cruise returned for what, at that point, seemed the final film in the Mission: Impossiblesaga. The third entry in the trilogy finds Ethan Hunt retired and settled down with his fiancée, Julia. However, their lives are threatened when he must return to active duty to apprehend a dangerous weapons dealer, Owen Davian. Russell plays a short but memorable role as an IMF agent kidnapped in Berlin.

J. J. Abrahams took over directing duties for the third installment, resulting in a tighter, action-packed movie that ranks as one of the best entries into the Mission: Impossible series. Cruise and Philip Seymour Hoffman's performances, as did the film's visual effects, attracted much praise. However, the plot received considerable criticism, with many considering it nonsensical.

5 'The Upside of Anger' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Joan Allen, Kevin Costner, and Evan Rachel Wood star in the 2005 romantic drama The Upside of Anger. The film tells the story of Terry, a woman dealing with her husband's recent infidelity who forms a connection with her neighbor, a retired baseball player. Russell plays Emily, one of Terry's four daughters.

Costner and Allen received major praise for their performances and romantic chemistry, with the pair even receiving some significant nominations during the 2005-2006 awards season. However, the film's ending attracted considerable criticism, with many believing it ruined an otherwise great film.

4 'Wonder Woman' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

The Amazonian Princess steps into the spotlight in the 2009 animated film Wonder Woman. The story works as an origin for the title character, following her efforts to return Steve Trevor to the human world and stop the vengeful god of war, Ares. Russell voices Wonder Woman in the film, which serves as the fourth entry into the then-blossoming DC Universe Animated Original Movies.

RELATED: The Best DC Universe Animated Original Movies, Ranked

Russell's voice performance received considerable praise from critics and fans. The film's plot and animation also attracted favorable reviews, who considered it a promising beginning for the character. However, Wonder Woman earned criticism for what some considered extreme and unnecessary violence.

3 'Waitress' (2007)

Image via Fox Searchlight

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Waitress is one of Russell's most recognizable and popular movies. Written and directed by Adrianne Shelly, the plot focuses on Jenna, a young woman with a talent for baking who feels trapped in her small town and abusive marriage. Things change when she learns she is pregnant and begins an affair with the newly-arrived doctor. Nathan Fillion, Cheryl Hinds, and Jeremy Sisto also star.

Premiering at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival, Waitress received critical acclaim. Reviewers praised Shelly's writing and directing while lauding Russell's performance in the leading role. Sadly, Shelly couldn't see the film's premiere as she was tragically killed months before the festival. However, her legacy lives on, with Waitress becoming a classic and eventually being turned into a stage musical.

2 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Russell plays a large supporting role in Matt Reeves' 2014 science-fiction film Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Andy Serkis gives an Oscar-worthy motion capture performance as Caesar, the leader of an expanding ape community who crosses paths with a group of human survivors struggling to stay alive. Russell plays Ellie, a former nurse trying to keep things from escalating.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes received critical acclaim. Much praise went to Serkis and Toby Kebbell's performances, Reeves' direction, and the film's production values. Reviewers considered it an improvement over its predecessor and declared it among the best sci-fi films of the new millennium.

1 'The Americans' (2013 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Although she made a name for herself with her Golden Globe-winning role in Felicity, FX's The Americansmight be Russell's crowning achievement. The actor co-stars opposite Jonathan Rhys as a pair of Soviet agents posing as a wholesome American couple at the height of the Cold War.

The Americans received universal acclaim, with fans and critics considering it among the finest shows of the 21st century. Russell received unanimous praise for her performance, earning three nominations at the Primetime Emmys and two at the Golden Globes.

NEXT: Modern TV Shows Set In The 80s