Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy nominee Keri Russell is one of television's most acclaimed and long-lasting performers. In a career spanning over three decades, Rusell has starred in six TV shows, five of which as a headliner. For her work, Russell has won multiple accolades and received nominations for pretty much every major TV award, although the Emmy has somehow always eluded her.

The owner of one of the most iconic sets of hair in '90s television, Russell's legacy on the small screen is rich and varied. This list will rank every television show in Keri Russell's career, from her early efforts in the '90s to her most recent Netflix sensation. The ranking will be based on the show's overall quality, its place in the actress' career and, of course, Russell's performance, which has only gotten better over the years. Indeed, one look at her resumé is enough to cement her as one of modern TV's most iconic performers.

6 'Malibu Shores' (1996)

Created by Meg Richman

Russell's first major television series as a protagonist was the 1996 teen drama Malibu Shores. As the name implies, the show is set in Malibu and follows the relationships between two teenagers: working-class Zack (Tony Lucca) and wealthy and popular Chloe (Russell). When Zack transfers to Chloe's upper-class high school following an earthquake, the class clash will complicate their romance.

Unfortunately, Malibu Shores was as uninspired as its title. The show offers nothing new or remotely interesting to the classic formula of poor-boy-rich-girl besides a pair of solid performances from Lucca and Russell, who do their best with what little they have. The show only lasted one season, and it's not hard to see why. Malibu Shores is just another of the countless teen dramas about troubled romances. It has nothing noteworthy, and it's best left behind in the summery beaches of '90s Malibu.

Malibu Shores Release Date 1996 - 1995 Network NBC Cast Charisma Carpenter, Christian Campbell, Ian Ogilvy, Madison Mason, Michelle Phillips, Tom Kenny, Tony Lucca, Tori Spelling, Keri Russell, Susan Ward, Greg Vaughan, Randy Spelling, Jacob Vargas, Essence Atkins, Tia Texada, Katie Wright, Walter Jones, Brian Austin Green, Ernie Lively, Barry Watson, Ivonne Coll, Donnie Jeffcoat, Julia Vera, Smalls Seasons 1

5 'Running Wilde' (2010-2011)

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz, Jim Vallely, and Will Arnett

Will Arnett is a very talented and hilarious performer. His work in shows like Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman proves just how much of a comedic asset he is. However, his talents are utterly wasted in the simplistic sitcom Running Wilde. Co-created by Arnett and Arrested Development alumn Mitch Hurwitz, the show centers on Steve Wilde (Arnett), a spoiled playboy desperately trying to win the love of his childhood sweetheart, Emmy (Russell).

Arnett and Russell have decent chemistry, especially in terms of playing off one another, but that comes from the fact they're both talented performers and not from the show's quality. In fact, Running Wilde is quite run-on-the-mill, offering nothing particularly funny or witty to an otherwise promising setup. The plot also struggles to remain focused and funny, meandering necessarily and focusing on far too many characters, none of which is remotely interesting or engaging. Overall, Running Wilde is a waste of Arnett and Russell's talents, and it's no wonder that it was canceled after one season.