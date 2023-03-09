Keri Russell, who is currently starring in Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear, has been around Hollywood for quite a while. We were first introduced to the actress at the tender age of 16 when she appeared in the Walt Disney-produced Honey, I Blew Up the Kids opposite Rick Moranis in 1992. It wasn't until she claimed the titular role in Felicity later in 1998 that the California native would become a household name. The drama from young upstarts J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves about a young woman with a beautiful and magnificent coiffure coming of age in New York City as a college student was a cultural sensation for 4 seasons at the turn of the millennium. Since then, Russell has graduated into more mature adult roles in the hit FX television series The Americans, and big screen roles in We Were Soldiers, Mission Impossible III, and Dawn of the Planet Apes. But there is one role in particular that stands out among the bevy of projects she has worked on over a 30-year career. In Waitress, the 2007 film written and directed by Adrienne Shelly, Russell is at her very best

'Waitress' Is a Small Independent Film With an Enduring Legacy

Waitress premiered at the 2007 Sundance Festival and was made on a shoestring budget of just $1.5 million, but returned an impressive $22 million at the box office. It is the story of Jenna Hunterson (Russell) a waitress at a small-town pie diner who feels stuck in her monotonous and insignificant life as an unhappily married woman. Her life consists of baking pies and trying not to get pregnant by her controlling and abusive husband Earl (Jeremy Sisto). She yearns for something more, and initially, it comes in the form of the town's new physician, Dr. Jim Pornatter (Nathan Fillion). Her best pals and coworkers Becky (Cheryl Hines) and Dawn (Adrienne Shelley who also wrote the film) keep her spirits buoyed and always have her back when things go sideways with her boss, Cal (Lew Temple) at work or at home. It is very much a character-driven tale that has some of the most well-written dialogue you will see on film (the great Andy Griffin has some of the film's best monologues and exchanges with Jenna). And Russell is the brightest star in a galaxy full of them in a movie that is both delightful and moving. The film is such a diamond in the rough that it was adapted into a Broadway play many years later starring Sara Bareilles and ran for almost four years at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre before closing in March of 2020 amid the lockdowns from the pandemic.

In 'Waitress,' Keri Russell Gives a Layered Performance

Jenna Hunterson is a complex woman. Small-town life seems to suit her, but at the same time, she feels cornered by it. Russell's performance is incredibly nuanced as Shelley's script asks her to be light-hearted one moment and heavily burdened and moody the next. She is two parts vulnerable but three parts independently outspoken and Russell delivers the goods on every front and in every scene. She is pregnant by a loathsome husband whom she despises and is struggling to find an organic connection with her growing bundle of joy. Her friends try like hell to be there for her and talk her through it, but sometimes, problems are too personal and too emotional and must be shouldered alone. Russell is absolutely convincing as a victim of psychological and physical domestic abuse. When Earl strikes her when she tries to leave him, it's a shocking moment that will serve to clarify what she needs to do not only for herself but for her unborn baby. Russell also brings an almost undefinable subtlety and refinement to the role that keeps you guessing as to what truly motivates her.

A Torrid Love Affair and a Pie Metaphor

Throughout the film, Jenna's baby bump gets bigger and bigger and so does her romantic interest in the new doctor. After the brief honeymoon phase with a hot, new love interest, Jenna starts to question her own values and moral compass. Is she really a bad person for seeking out companionship and love outside a miserable marriage that is rife with abuse and dead ends? Russell is asked yet again by Shelley to run hot one moment and cold the next. She's shuttering with fear in one scene with her husband, and radiating positivity and promise in the next. Shelley uses a pie metaphor to give us a glimpse into her mindset. Jenna's self-worth is symbolized by the pies she makes, and her emotions are the ingredients that go into them. Her moods are synonymous with the new recipes that she creates. In good times, the ingredients sound like heaven, but when things get dark, the pies are a disgusting reminder of who she has been forced to become and the life choices she has made. The chemistry between Russell and Fillion really pops off the screen, but Shelley never allows the audience to get too invested in Jenna's thoughts on the things that inspire her, and make her question herself, preferring to keep them dry like gunpowder, ready to explode later in the film.

The Darkness Before the Dawn

Somehow, Waitress manages to move seamlessly between funny and truly dark. The character of Earl epitomizes some of the most despicable and toxic characteristics that men have. When he finds out that Jenna is hiding money from him to start a new life, it's a huge setback and a scary moment. Subsequently, after she goes into labor and is in the process of giving birth she exclaims, "I don't want no baby, Earl!" But as soon as she has her baby in her arms, everything changes. Russell delivers the most poignant and self-aware bit of dialogue in the entire film, "I don't love you, Earl. I haven't loved you for years. I want a divorce. I want you the hell out of my life. You are never to touch me again. I am done with you. If you ever come within six yards, I will flatten your sorry ass and I will enjoy doin' it!" Boom! An epic climax and triumphant moment marking Jenna's rebirth and ownership of a brand-new life. It's the kind of moment that makes a film unforgettable. Where our main character has an epitome and owns who they are, what they want, and what it's going takes to achieve it. It's so pivotal and moving that all the trauma and hardships that she's been masking for so long just melt away. And yes, it's a "cryable" moment as well. We have no problem admitting that, and neither should you. And this triumph pays off as the film ends with Jenna happily raising her daughter alone and running a successful pie diner.

It is the most emotional role Keri Russell has ever taken on, and if you haven't seen it, find it and treat yourself.