Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski's next high-speed feature has its female lead. Fresh off an Oscar nomination, Kerry Condon will star in the director's upcoming Formula One movie. Deadline reports that the Banshees of Inisherin star will join Brad Pitt in the upcoming tentpole film, which was acquired by Apple last year.

Pitt will star as an aging race car driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a promising younger driver, and to take one final stab at glory behind the steering wheel on the racetrack. Condon will play the racing team's technical director, responsible for the advanced design of the team's high-tech vehicles. Damson Idris, fresh off the recently-completed Snowfall, will also star. Kosinski has a reputation for technical verisimilitude, which was on full display in Top Gun: Maverick's thrilling flight sequences. However, as reported by Collider yesterday, despite initial reports from ESPN, Pitt will not actually drive a Formula One car on camera, nor will he drive on a track with other vehicles.

Who Is Kerry Condon?

Irish actor Condon first gained internation attention for her performance as Octavia, elder sister of future Roman emperor Augustus Caesar, in HBO's Rome. She has subsequently starred in the films Gold, Bad Samaritan, and Dreamland, and recurred on the TV series The Walking Dead, Ray Donovan, and Better Call Saul. She is a frequent collaborator with her countryman Martin McDonagh, having starred in both his stage plays and in the films Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Banshees of Inisherin; she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year's Academy Awards for her performance in the latter. She also has a voice role in several MCU productions, voicing Tony Stark's artificial intelligence F.R.I.D.A.Y. She can next be seen alongside Wyatt Russell in the Blumhouse horror movie Night Swim, and in the Irish set-thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners, with Liam Neeson, Colm Meany, and her Rome co-star Ciarán Hinds. She will also star on the upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

Kosinski will produce the film alongside venerable Hollywood super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, and legendary Formula One champion driver Lewis Hamilton via his Dawn Apollo banner and Plan B. Copper CEO Penni Thow will executive produce.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.