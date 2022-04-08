Omar Sy and Kerry Washington have been tapped to star in the action-thriller Shadow Force, with Joe Carnahan attached as director. The Lionsgate feature, Deadline reports, “will follow an estranged couple with a bounty on their heads who must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer, a shadow ops unit that has been sent to kill them.”

This sounds right up Carnahan’s alley. The director, who also co-wrote the script with Leon Chills, is known for stylish action films like Narc, Smokin’ Aces, and The Grey. Last year, he had two back-to-back releases in Boss Level — a video game-inspired film starring regular collaborator Frank Grillo — and Copshop, a Tarantino-esque B-movie starring Grillo and Gerard Butler. Carnahan knows his way around action movies, small and large. While most of his films are modestly budgeted, he took a stab at a blockbuster budget with the ill-fated The A-Team reboot, and for a while, was attached to direct Bad Boys for Life, a film that was ultimately helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Lionsgate president Nathan Kahane expressed his excitement with the package. In his own words:

“Omar is at the top of his powers – combined with his global stardom, he’s ideally suited to co-lead this action-drama with Kerry, whose talent as an actress and a producer is unbounded. We’re thrilled to be working with the production team of Stephen, Kerry, Sterling, and Pilar, who have shepherded this story of a family in peril from the beginning, and with Joe, who will bring a unique, visceral style to the film.”

Sy is coming off Netflix’s Lupin, which ranks among the streamer’s most-watched non-English titles. He burst onto the scene with his César Award-winning role in the blockbuster French drama The Intouchables, and will soon be seen in Jurassic World Dominion and the action-comedy The Takedown, also for Netflix.

Washington is perhaps best known for her starring role in the ABC series Scandal. She has also appeared in the films Ray and Django Unchained. She also serves as producer on Shadow Force alongside Pilar Savone, through her Simpson Street banner. Her fellow producers on the project are Stephen “Dr.” Love through his Made with Love Media company and Sterling K. Brown through his Indian Meadows Productions. Brown was previously attached to star. Kathy Atkinson, Indian Meadows’ Danielle Reardon, and Jennifer Wiley-Stockton serve as executive producers.

Shadow Force doesn’t have a release date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

