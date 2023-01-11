Netflix has unveiled the main cast for Six Triple Eight, an upcoming war drama written and directed by Tyler Perry. Based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media, the upcoming movie tells the real story of the only all-Black, all-female World War 2 Battalion.

While most people expect gunfights and bombs falling from the sky when they dive into a new war drama, Six Triple Eight will explore a frequently ignored side of war: communication. That’s because the 855 Black women of the 6888th Battalion were charged with sorting 17 million pieces of mail during World War II, helping soldiers to reconnect with their families and military authorities to track down troops. So, while the 6888th Battalion was not on the front lines, these women faced discrimination and prejudice while trying to bring hope to the battlefield in the shape of a loving word from home.

So far, we didn’t know much about Six Triple Eight apart from its intriguing premise. However, today Netflix gave us many more reasons to keep the movie on the radar. That’s because Six Triple Eight’s cast includes a star-studded assembly. As Netflix reveals, the upcoming movie stars Kerry Washington (The School for Good and Evil), Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk), Milauna Jackson (How to Get Away With Murder), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Shanice Shantay (Perfect Harmony), Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Pepi Sonuga (Pam & Tommy), Jay Reeves (The Tax Collector), Jeanté Godlock (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar), Moriah Brown (Raising Dion), Baadja-Lyne Odums (Ruthless), Gregg Sulkin (World of Fire), with Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie), Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise) and Oprah Winfrey (Selma).

Image via The Weinstein Company

RELATED: Tyler Perry on 'A Madea Homecoming,' Whether She'll Stay in Retirement, and Getting to Make 'A Jazzman’s Blues'

When Is Six Triple Eight Coming to Netflix?

There’s still no release date for Six Triple Eight. However, Netflix tells us the cast and crew started shooting the movie this week, which means it won't take long before we get a first look at the talented cast in action. Check out Six Triple Eight’s synopsis below.

Six Triple Eight tells the inspiring true story of the incredible and brave women of the only all-black, all-female World War 2 Battalion. These 855 women joined the war effort with little knowledge of what exactly they would be doing, but were quickly given the mission of a lifetime: sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. A herculean task, that most thought to be impossible, the women not only succeeded but did it in half the time they were given. Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home. The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: “No Mail, Low Morale.” The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail, they were delivering hope.

Check out our interview with director Perry about A Madea Homecoming and A Jazzman’s Blues, two films he released through Netflix.