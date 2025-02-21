This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

What wouldn't you do for family? That's the question posed to Kerry Washington (The Six Triple Eight) and Omar Sy's characters in the upcoming action movie Shadow Force. Lionsgate has announced that the film is set to release on May 2. The film follows Washington and Sy, former leaders of a special forces group called the Shadow Force. The pair fell in love, breaking pretty much the cardinal rule of every covert op job ever. The pair go underground in order to protect their son. Mark Strong, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith also star.

Washington and Sy face their former allies in Shadow Force, with the bounty on their heads being from the very organization they used to run. The fight to stay alive brings an all-out war. Shadow Force is directed and written by Joe Carnahan, who has helmed projects such as Blood, Guts, and Octane, The A-Team, and Stretch. Leon Chills, who wrote for the television series Spinning Out, is a co-writer on the film. The movie is produced by Washington, Pilar Savone, Stephen 'Dr. Love, and Sterling K. Brown (Paradise).