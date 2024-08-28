Kerry Washington leads a remarkable true story about sheer perseverance and determination in the first trailer for The Six Triple Eight. A new World War II drama directed by Tyler Perry, The Six Triple Eight follows the titular women's army battalion who were dedicated to serving their country in a time when they weren't allowed to fight on the front lines. Primarily made up of women of color, the battalion faced mass discrimination while trying to carry out their duties, but they refused to let them stop them from delivering millions of parcels and letters to those who needed them.

The new first look for The Six Triple Eight begins with dozens of women enlisting in the Corps, all of whom are willing to put their lives on the line for their country and loved ones. Their untold story will be filled with adversity, discrimination, and perhaps even tragedy, and that's something that is made abundantly clear to them from the start. All of this is paired with a rousing speech from Kerry Washington's currently unnamed Army Captain:

"Soldiers! You must be perfect. You do not have the luxury to be good, you have the burden to be better. Look alive ladies! I need women who have to fight to survive! I am giving you my best, and you will give me yours! A lot of people do not want us to succeed. We have the most to prove! Welcome to the Women's Army Corps.

Who Is Making 'The Six Triple Eight'?

The Six Triple Eight is a Netflix exclusive directed and co-written by prolific filmmaker Tyler Perry. While Perry might be best known for his work in the comedy sphere, particularly with the numerous Madea films, his more recent films have been focused on the drama world. More specifically, Perry has been focused on telling meaningful stories about the Black experience in America, such as the period piece romance A Jazzman's Blues and the long-running presidential drama The Oval.

Scandal star Kerry Washington isn't the only big star who will be appearing in The Six Triple Eight. Also appearing is legendary daytime television host and two-time Oscar nominee Oprah Winfrey, as well as Thelma & Louise star Susan Sarandon and Breaking Bad star Dean Norris. The Six Triple Eight will also feature an original song titled "The Journey", which is written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R.

The Six Triple Eight premieres exclusively on Netflix on Friday, December 20, 2024.

