The film is based on the memoir by Diane Cardwell, who will serve as an executive producer on the project.

Emmy winner Kerry Washington -- it's true, look it up -- will produce and star in Netflix's surfing movie Rockaway, which is based on the memoir by Diane Cardwell.

Washington will play a New York City journalist who takes a routine assignment in the eclectic Queens neighborhood of Rockaway Beach, where she unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing and finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known towards a life of romance and self-discovery.

Washington and Pilar Savone will produce for Simpson Street along with Todd Shuster of Aevitas Entertainment and Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions, which has a first-look deal with Netflix. Nichelle Tramble Spellman (Truth Be Told) will adapt the memoir by Cardwell, who will executive produce the film with Margaret Chernin.

Washington is hardly a stranger to Netflix, having starred in its Emmy-nominated drama American Son as well as Ryan Murphy's musical comedy The Prom. She also stars opposite Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh in Paul Feig's upcoming Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil.

Washington won an Emmy as an executive producer on the TV special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times. She recently starred opposite Reese Witherspoon in Hulu's limited series Little Fire Everywhere, for which she earned a pair of Emmy nominations. She also picked up two Emmy nominations apiece for her work on ABC's Scandal and HBO's Anita Hill movie Confirmation.

Though I'm not terribly interested in Rockaway personally, the project strikes me as a good fit for Washington, as it's something of a change of pace for the actress, one that should coax her outside of her comfort zone. She's represented by CAA, Washington Square Arts, attorney Gretchen Rush, and The Lede Company.

