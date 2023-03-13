Kerry Washington is a remarkably versatile actor. After two years away from the small screen, Washington returns to television with the Hulu comedy Unprisoned, co-starring the ever-underrated Delroy Lindo. The show is already amassing positive reviews, which makes sense considering the talent attached.

In her nearly thirty-year career, Washington has starred in movies and TV shows, earning critical acclaim, including four Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Considered one of her generation's most talented leading ladies, Washington has starred in many critically-acclaimed projects, as evidenced by her many Certified Fresh projects on the famous review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Little Fires Everywhere' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Washington co-stars with Reese Witherspoon in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere. The eight-episode miniseries centers on the seemingly perfect Richards family, whose lives get disrupted by the arrival of an enigmatic and apprehensive singer-mother, Mia, and her kind-hearted daughter, Pearl.

Little Fires Everywhere is a perfect showcase for Washington. The actor delivers an Emmy-worthy performance as the resourceful and secretive Mia, and her clashes with Witherspoon's haughty Elena elevate the series to near-Big Little Lies levels. Washington earned an Emmy nod for her portrayal, and the show earned a nomination for Outstanding Limited Series.

9 'Ray' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Jamie Foxx stars as iconic rhythm and blues musician Ray Charles in the 2004 musical biopic Ray. The film chronicles Charles' childhood, rise to fame, experiences with drug addiction, and marriage with Della Bea Robinson, played by Washington.

Ray is first and foremost a showcase for Foxx, who knocks it out of the park, delivering a transformational performance that earned him the 2005 Oscar for Best Actor. Washington is great as his long-suffering wife, but the film belongs entirely to Foxx. Ray received positive reviews, with most acclaim for Foxx's tour de force performance. Today, Ray is considered among the best biopics about legendary musicians.

8 'Girl Rising' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

The 2013 documentary Girl Rising follows nine girls from different countries whose struggles with societal and cultural dynamics are written by noted writers and narrated by famous actors. The documentary features narration by Cate Blanchett, Merry Streep, Salma Hayek, Anne Hathaway, and Washington.

Girl Rising received positive reviews, with praise for its portrayal of the girls' hardships and its ultimately hopeful message. However, criticism was aimed at what many perceived as a distinctive and manipulative nature, with some comparing it to a PSA and others questioning why a male director handled this sensitive subject. The documentary blurs the line between reality and drama, and it doesn't always hit the right notes.

7 'Night Catches Us' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

The 2010 drama Night Catches Us stars Anthony Mackie, Jamie Hector, and Washington. The film follows Marcus, a former Black Panther member who returns to his hometown for his father's funeral; there, he must confront his former friends, who blame him for the death of a Black Panther leader. Washington plays Patricia, the wife of the deceased leader, who reconnects with Marcus upon his return.

Night Catches Us received positive reviews, with Washington and Mackie earning acclaim for their performances. The screenplay received a more divisive response from critics, but almost everyone agreed that Mackie and Washington's performances made up for its perceived flaws.

6 'Confirmation' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Washington stars as Anita Hill in the 2016 made-for-television film Confirmation. The plot centers on the controversy that ensued after Hill came forward with sexual harassment accusations against Clarence Thomas during the hearings for his Supreme Court nomination in 1991.

Confirmation received highly positive reviews from critics. Washington's performance received near-universal acclaim, with many considering it among the best in her career. The actor earned Emmy, Critics Choice, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards nominations, although she didn't win any. Confirmation also attracted criticism for its underwhelming production value, but it remains among the best made-for-TV movies ever.

5 'The Last King of Scotland' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Forest Whitaker stars as infamous Ugandan dictator Imi Adin in 2006's historical drama The Last King of Scotland. The film follows his controversial dictatorship through the eyes of a Scottish doctor, played by James McAvoy. Washington plays Kay, Adin's third and youngest wife, who forms an extra-marital affair with McAvoy's doctor.

Whitaker swept awards season for his portrayal of Adin, winning a plethora of awards, including the 2007 Oscar for Best Actor. Outside his performance, The Last King of Scotland earned positive reviews, with McAvoy and Washington attracting positive notices for their performances. However, the film was criticized for its historical inaccuracies.

4 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Washington reunited with Jamie Foxx for Quentin Tarantino's brutal revisionist Western Django Unchained. The film, co-starring Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Samuel L. Jackson, follows a freed slave who joins a German bounty hunter in an effort to rescue his long-lost wife from a brutal Southern slave owner.

Django Unchained received positive reviews from critics. The cast earned universal acclaim, particularly Waltz, who won the 2013 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. However, Tarantino's excessive use of racist slang attracted much criticism, as did his depiction of slavery, with prominent figures like Spike Lee openly criticizing the film. Still, Django Unchained is often considered among the best modern Westerns.

3 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Live in Front of a Studio Audience is a series of television specials that feature all-star casts recreating popular tv episodes that aired in the 70s and 80s. Washington reunited with Foxx for a recreation of The Jeffersons, joined by Will Ferrell and Wanda Sykes. Washington plays Helen Willis, George Jefferson's nemesis and serves as an Executive Producer.

RELATED: Black Sitcoms That Made An Impact On TV

The special received positive reviews, with critics praising the idea and the performers' commitment to portraying the shows. However, they also criticized some actors for imitating rather than embodying the classic characters. As an Exec Producer, Washington won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special in 2020.

2 'Our Song' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Washington co-stars with Melissa Martinez and Anna Simpson in the coming-of-age drama Our Song. The film chronicles the girls' experiences during the summer living in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Our Song marked Washington's film debut.

The film earned near-universal acclaim. Praise went to its depiction of female adolescence, with many considering it among the most realistic portrayals in teen movies. The three leads' performances also earned praise, with critics complimenting them for their sensitivity and realism.

1 'Scandal' (2012 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Arguably Washington's most iconic role thus far, Scandal aired on ABC for seven seasons. The show centers on Olivia Pope, owner of a crisis management agency, and her complicated romantic relationship with Fitzgerald Grant III, the President of the United States.

Scandal received acclaim throughout its run. Washington's performance attracted much praise, earning her two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe mention. Washington's Pope is often considered among the best and most complex female portrayals of the new millennium, with fans and critics applauding her layered performance.

