Kesha is back, and ready to party. On Thursday, March 27, the pop hitmaker announced her new album Period. In tandem with the announcement, she shared a new collaboration with fellow party-starter T-Pain called “Yippee-Ki-Yay.”

The festive new single features Kesha tapping into her Nashville roots, with little touches of the Auto-Tuned flair she first stepped into the game with. T-Pain, the Auto-Tune king, matches Kesha’s partying energy as he delivers a scorching verse of his own and garnishes the song with his magical adlibs. “I just got a brand new car / Hose me down at the trailer park We be lit like a bonfire / Singin' yippee-ki-yay, yippee-ki-ya-ya,” the two sing on the song’s chorus.

The collaboration, which is bound to be a contender for the song of the summer, will appear on Period, as well as the previously released tracks, “Joyride” and “Delusional.”

Kesha Begins A Liberating New Chapter

Period will be Kesha’s first album since parting ways with producer Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records and Sony Music Group. Kesha had been in a highly publicized legal battle with Luke and Sony Music Group, having alleged sexual assault and emotional abuse at the hands of Luke, — whose real name is Łukasz Gottwald — in a suit filed in October of 2014. Kesha had asked to be released from the label many times. Her last album on the label came in the form of the Rick Rubin-produced Gag Order in May 2023. In July 2023, Kesha and Luke released a joint statement saying that they had reached a settlement.

Kesha will release Period on Friday, July 4, — fitting, as this is Independence Day — via her own Kesha Records, which comes by way of a partnership with distributor ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group. According to a press release, Period will detail “a raw, daring, and intensely personal sonic journey, a defiant act of self-expression that refuses to adhere to expectations or play it safe.” The album features “Kesha at her most powerful best, turning her experiences into vibrant, audacious art with a spiked heel at the neck of pop culture.”

Period will contain 11 tracks. At the time of writing, T-Pain is the only confirmed vocal collaborator.

There’s no doubt we’ve missed Kesha, and as she says on her 2009 single “TiKToK,” the party don’t start till she walks in. We’re certain that Period will be an exciting return to form.